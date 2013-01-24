Home
    Meat mincer

    HR2724
      Meat mincer

      HR2724

      Fast and powerful

      With its powerful 1300 W motor this mincer easily makes up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute.

        Powerful motor processing 1.5 kg meat per minute.

        Coarse (8 mm) and fine (4 mm) grinding disc

        Coarse (8 mm) and fine (4 mm) grinding disc

        2 high quality discs which allow you to grind meat, fish and poultry.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          120  m
          Glass fuse to avoid the appliance burning out
          Yes
          Universal motor, radio/TV interference suppressed
          Yes
          Cord type
          Double insulated cord with moulded-on plug
          Input power
          230 V, 50 Hz

        • Accessories

          Fine metal grinding disc
          4 mm
          Coarse metal grinding disc
          8 mm

        • Power

          Nominal power
          250  W
          Maximum power (blocked motor)
          1300  W

        • Design

          Colour(s)
          Bright white with blue accents
          Room to place a 11cm high bowl to receive the meat
          Yes
          Hinged handle for easy lifting
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          ABS feeding tray and housing
          Yes
          Alu-alloy AIS and 12S meat mincer processing tube
          Yes
          Sintered iron 2F 0000 grinding discs
          Yes

        • Country of origin

          Poland
          yes

