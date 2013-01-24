Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fast and powerful
With its powerful 1300 W motor this mincer easily makes up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast and powerful
With its powerful 1300 W motor this mincer easily makes up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute.
Fast and powerful
With its powerful 1300 W motor this mincer easily makes up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast and powerful
With its powerful 1300 W motor this mincer easily makes up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute.
Meat mincer
Philips shop price
Total:
Technical specifications
Accessories
Power
Design
Design and finishing
Country of origin