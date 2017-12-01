Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users who want our authentic cleaning experience at unbelievable value. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users who want our authentic cleaning experience at unbelievable value. See all benefits
Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users who want our authentic cleaning experience at unbelievable value. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users who want our authentic cleaning experience at unbelievable value. See all benefits
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Total:
You can now recycle your toothbrush heads at Philips
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we'll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles and when they turn white, you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.
Your C1 ProResults brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Items included
Quality and performance
Health benefits
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.