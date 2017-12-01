Search terms

    Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6010/32
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality. Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality. Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
      Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6010/32
      Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

      As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users who want our authentic cleaning experience at unbelievable value. See all benefits

        Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

          Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

            Superior performance at superior value

            • 10-pack
            • Standard size
            • Click-on
            Tested to meet your oral health needs

            Tested to meet your oral health needs

            All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

            Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

            Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

            Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we'll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles and when they turn white, you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

            Up to 2x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

            Up to 2x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

            Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

            Click-on design for simple brush head placement

            Click-on design for simple brush head placement

            Your C1 ProResults brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design and finishing

              Colour
              White
              Bristle stiffness feel
              Medium
              Reminder bristles
              Blue bristle colour fades away
              Size
              Standard

            • Compatibility

              Brush head system
              Click-on
              Suitable for these models
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 3 Series gum health
              • DiamondClean
              • DiamondClean Smart
              • EasyClean
              • Essence+
              • FlexCare
              • FlexCare Platinum
              • FlexCare Platinum Connected
              • FlexCare+
              • for Kids
              • HealthyWhite
              • HealthyWhite+
              • ProtectiveClean

            • Items included

              Brush heads
              10 C1 ProResults standard

            • Quality and performance

              Replacement
              Every 3 months
              Tested
              for optimal usage

            • Health benefits

              Plaque removal
              Removes up to 2 x more plaque*

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

