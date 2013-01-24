Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Clean tongue, fresh breath
Click. Spray. Clean. Our breakthrough TongueCare+ tongue brush and spray instantly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a powerful breath-freshening solution. Your tongue gets a Sonicare clean; you get long-lasting fresh breath. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clean tongue, fresh breath
Click. Spray. Clean. Our breakthrough TongueCare+ tongue brush and spray instantly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a powerful breath-freshening solution. Your tongue gets a Sonicare clean; you get long-lasting fresh breath. See all benefits
Tongue cleaning starter kit
Philips shop price
Total:
Up to 80% of bad breath comes from odour-producing bacteria that accumulate and hide deep within the porous surface of your tongue. TongueCare+ combines three powerful components that work together to form an advanced fresh-breath solution. The innovative tongue brush, with 240 MicroBristles, contours to the tongue to clean away bad breath bacteria below the surface. Specially formulated BreathRx tongue spray kills 99% of the germs that cause bad breath* and neutralises lingering odours. Sonicare sonic technology breaks up and cleans away debris with 31 000 strokes per minute.
With 240 rubber MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of your tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria build-up and drive our bacteria-killing BreathRx tongue spray deeper. The compact shape allows you to comfortably clean the entire tongue.
The unique combination of ingredients in our Philips Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray is clinically proven to kill bad breath bacteria and neutralise odours instantly. The special thick formula coats the tongue and keeps it lubricated for a gentle cleaning experience. The cool mint flavour leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean.
TongueCare+ tongue brushes quickly transform your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.
TongueCare+ is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31 000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris, sweep away bad-breath bacteria and drive the bacteria-killing ingredients of the BreathRx tongue spray deeper. Thanks to our Philips Sonicare technology, your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will stay fresh for longer.
Items included
Ingredients
Use by