    Philips Sonicare TongueCare+

    TongueCare+ spray kit

    HX8071/17
    Sonicare
      Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ TongueCare+ spray kit

      HX8071/17
      Clean tongue, fresh breath

      Click. Spray. Clean. Our breakthrough smart TongueCare+ tongue brush and spray instantly transform your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a powerful fresh breath solution. Your tongue gets a Sonicare clean. You get long-lasting fresh breath See all benefits

        Clean tongue, fresh breath

        A Philips Sonicare clean, for your tongue

        • 1 tongue brush
        • 1 tongue spray
        • BrushSync mode pairing

        240 MicroBristles for a gentle deep clean

        With 240 rubber MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of your tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria build-up and drive our bacteria-killing Philips Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray deeper. The compact shape allows you to comfortably clean the entire tongue.

        A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

        TongueCare+ is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31,000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris, sweep away bad-breath bacteria and drive the bacteria-killing ingredients of the Philips Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray deeper. Your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will stay fresh longer.

        Automatically pairs with your toothbrush handle

        Our smart TongueCare+ tongue brush has a microchip inside that communicates with the toothbrush handle. So when you click it on, the handle automatically recognises it and selects the appropriate mode and intensity level to optimise your tongue-cleaning performance. All you have to do is to press the power button.

        From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

        The TongueCare+ tongue brush quickly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a standard brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Kill bad-breath bacteria and neutralise odours instantly

        Smelly VSC gases are no match for our BreathRx tongue spray, which is proven to kill odour-causing bacteria and neutralise bad breath instantly. The special formula coats your tongue and keeps it lubricated for a gentle cleaning experience with the TongueCare+ tongue brush. The cool mint flavour leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean.

        Easily reach every part of your tongue

        To get your tongue truly clean, you need to be able to reach everywhere. Thanks to its ergonomic shape, the TongueCare+ tongue brush lets you do this in comfort. The small and flexible head makes it easy to clean away bad-breath bacteria in every nook and cranny.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          BrushSync mode pairing
          Yes
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          Brush head system
          Click-on

        • Use by

          After opened
          6 months
          Tongue spray shelf life
          36 months

        • Material

          Elastomer
          Latex-free

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
          Antibacterial tongue spray
          2 oz

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White

        • Ingredients

          Tongue Spray Ingredients
          • Aqua, Propylene Glycerol
          • PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil
          • Aroma, Zinc Gluconate
          • PEG-12 Dimethicone
          • Cetylpyridinium Chloride
          • Eucalyptus, Citriodora Oil
          • Thymol, Sodium Saccharin
          • Limonene, Cl42090

