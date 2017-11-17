Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare i InterCare

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9002/10
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    Sonicare
    • Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare i InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9002/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*

      With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, i InterCare helps to remove up to 7 x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks. See all benefits

      Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*

      With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, i InterCare helps to remove up to 7 x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks. See all benefits

      Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*

      With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, i InterCare helps to remove up to 7 x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks. See all benefits

      Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*

      With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, i InterCare helps to remove up to 7 x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all i InterCare

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        i InterCare

        i InterCare

        Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Terracycle OHC

        You can now recycle your toothbrush heads at Philips

        Recycle now

        Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*

        Clean between teeth and in hard-to-clean areas

        • 2 pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

        Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

        Click on our InterCare brush head to improve gum health in just 2 weeks. Extra-long bristles help remove more plaque in hard-to-reach spots and between teeth for healthy gums.

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        The InterCare brush head features extra-long, densely-packed, high-quality bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between your teeth. It is clinically proven to reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation in just 2 weeks.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

        You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The InterCare brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your InterCare brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          BrushSync mode pairing
          Yes
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean
          • Series 1100
          • 2100 Series
          • Series 3100
          • Prestige 9900
          • DiamondClean 9000
          Not suitable for
          Philips One

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 i InterCare

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Gum health
          Improves gum health in 2 weeks

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
            • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.