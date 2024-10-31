  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      DiamondClean 9000 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      HX9913/18

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all DiamondClean 9000

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      This product
      DiamondClean 9000
      - {discount-value}

      DiamondClean 9000

      Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      total

      recurring payment

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Whiter teeth in just 1 day****

      • Connected brushing made easy
      • Built-in pressure sensor
      • Smart brush head recognition
      • 4 modes, 3 intensities
      Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

      Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

      Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with the C3 Premium Plaque Control toothbrush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact** and up to 10 x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

      Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

      Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

      The C3 Premium Plaque Control toothbrush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft, flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

      Start and keep up healthy habits

      Start and keep up healthy habits

      The DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist check-ups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalised Progress Report helps you stay on track and see how much you've improved over time.

      Personalised brushing experience

      Personalised brushing experience

      The DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush comes with Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more sensitive mouths.

      BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

      BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

      Smart toothbrush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For example, let's say you're using the W3 Premium White toothbrush head. Your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your toothbrush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

      Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a reminder to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All toothbrush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your toothbrush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.

      Simple to charge and style to boot

      Simple to charge and style to boot

      Your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        Connected brushing app

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days***
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Black

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0-enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • with iOS7 or higher
        • with iOS 7 operating system

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Replacement reminder
        • To always ensure best results
        • reminder icon lights up

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 C3 Premium Plaque Control
        Travel case
        USB charging travel case
        Handle
        1 DiamondClean 9000
        Glass charger
        1
        Charger base
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 10 x more plaque*
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth in 1 day****
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmarTimer
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • High
        • Medium
        • Low
        Deep Clean+
        Gives you an invigorating deep clean
        Gum Health
        Provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums
        White+
        Is for removing stains
        Clean mode
        Is for exceptional everyday cleaning

      • Smart sensor technology

        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Technology
        • Connects smart handle and
        • smart brush head

      • Software Support

        Software updates
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Parts and Accessories

      * Suggested retail price

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • more than a manual toothbrush
      • * compared to DiamondClean
      • *** in White+ Mode with leading whitening toothpaste vs. a manual toothbrush
      • ** based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.