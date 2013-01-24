Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Get inside the music. Anywhere.
What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Cancelling and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get inside the music. Anywhere.
What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Cancelling and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are. See all benefits
Get inside the music. Anywhere.
What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Cancelling and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get inside the music. Anywhere.
What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Cancelling and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are. See all benefits
Over-ear wireless headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.
The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound - whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.
Listen at the perfect volume - wherever you are. Adaptive noise cancelling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Two mics in each ear cup focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. The fully integrated Google Assistant and Alexa are there to help you pull up your favourite playlists as soon as you ask.
A full charge gives you more than a day of music and a speedy 15 minute charge gives you 6 hours play time. There are touch controls for music and calls and buttons for ANC on the ear cups, which also fold flat for easy storage.
Solid Bluetooth connectivity, with AAC support for iOS devices and aptX HD for Android or Windows, ensures the best possible sound when streaming. The detachable cable lets you plug into high resolution equipment for wired listening.
The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset ANC modes. It also features a dedicated equaliser, and you can use the app to control the music you're streaming or access song information.
Google Fast Pair lets you pair your headphones to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.
Lightweight aluminium and responsibly sourced Muirhead leather ensure that these wireless headphones feel as premium as the sound. The aluminium of the ear-cup rings is in matte dark satin, with embossed Philips Fidelio branding. The music pauses automatically when you take the headphones off.
Accessories
Connectivity
Convenience
Design
Power
Sound
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions