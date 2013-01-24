Home
      What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Cancelling and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are. See all benefits

        Get inside the music. Anywhere.

        • Noise Cancellation Pro+
        • 40 mm drivers
        Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

        Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

        From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.

        40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

        40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

        The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound - whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.

        State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

        State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

        Listen at the perfect volume - wherever you are. Adaptive noise cancelling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

        Dual mics for crystal-clear calls. On-board voice control

        Dual mics for crystal-clear calls. On-board voice control

        Two mics in each ear cup focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. The fully integrated Google Assistant and Alexa are there to help you pull up your favourite playlists as soon as you ask.

        Touch controls. 38 hours play time (32 hours with ANC)*

        Touch controls. 38 hours play time (32 hours with ANC)*

        A full charge gives you more than a day of music and a speedy 15 minute charge gives you 6 hours play time. There are touch controls for music and calls and buttons for ANC on the ear cups, which also fold flat for easy storage.

        Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

        Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

        Solid Bluetooth connectivity, with AAC support for iOS devices and aptX HD for Android or Windows, ensures the best possible sound when streaming. The detachable cable lets you plug into high resolution equipment for wired listening.

        Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

        Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

        The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset ANC modes. It also features a dedicated equaliser, and you can use the app to control the music you're streaming or access song information.

        One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair

        One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair

        Google Fast Pair lets you pair your headphones to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

        Crafted for listening. Premium design

        Crafted for listening. Premium design

        Lightweight aluminium and responsibly sourced Muirhead leather ensure that these wireless headphones feel as premium as the sound. The aluminium of the ear-cup rings is in matte dark satin, with embossed Philips Fidelio branding. The music pauses automatically when you take the headphones off.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          USB-C cable
          Audio cable
          yes
          Aeroplane adapter
          yes
          Carry case
          yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          • aptX
          • Aptx-HD
          • AAC
          Bluetooth version
          5.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Multipoint connection
          2

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Music play time(ANC off)
          38  hrs
          *
          Music play time(ANC on)
          32  hrs
          *
          Battery lifetime
          38 hrs*

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Frequency range
          7–40,000 Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10839 1
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          25.4  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Width
          22.8  cm
          Gross weight
          3.824  kg
          Tare weight
          2.6  kg
          Net weight
          1.224  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7.8  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10839 4
          Height
          24.1  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          Width
          21  cm
          Gross weight
          1.118  kg
          Net weight
          0.408  kg
          Tare weight
          0.71  kg
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          5.15  cm
          Height
          20.35  cm
          Weight
          0.36  kg
          Width
          19  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
            • Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.