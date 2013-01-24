Home
    LED Inspection lamps

    HDL10 Headlamp

    LPL29B1
      -{discount-value}

      Philips high-power LED headlamp is a perfect tool for hands-free repairs. With its 90° movable head you can easily direct your light. Eco and Boost light modes and wide beam provide you with superior illumination of the work space. See all benefits

      Philips high-power LED headlamp is a perfect tool for hands-free repairs. With its 90° movable head you can easily direct your light. Eco and Boost light modes and wide beam provide you with superior illumination of the work space. See all benefits

      Philips high-power LED headlamp is a perfect tool for hands-free repairs. With its 90° movable head you can easily direct your light. Eco and Boost light modes and wide beam provide you with superior illumination of the work space. See all benefits

      Philips high-power LED headlamp is a perfect tool for hands-free repairs. With its 90° movable head you can easily direct your light. Eco and Boost light modes and wide beam provide you with superior illumination of the work space. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Professional LED headlamp

        • High Quality LED
        • 100 lm Boost/ 50 lm Eco
        • 50° wide beam angle
        • 90° pivoting lamp head
        Philips LED headlamp HDL10 provides a 100 lm boost LED light to ensure you can spot even the smallest details while working on high-precision repair operations.

        Thanks to Eco light mode of 50 lm, our LED headlamp provides superior illumination for quick-inspection tasks. This soft light is ideal for fatigue-free close examination.

        The Philips LED headlamp is powered with three easy-to-replace alkaline batteries, which are included in the packaging for your convenience.

        Thanks to the 90° pivoting lamp head, you can adjust the light angle and direction according to your needs.

        The wide beam angle of up to 50° allows for a comprehensive illumination of the task, while delivering the right amount of light.

        Adjustable wide headband for a perfect fit

        Thanks to its three wide elastic straps, you can easily adjust the headband for a comfortable and strong hold.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        LEDs have a 10,000 h lifespan

        Philips HDL10 is equipped with long-lasting LED, ensuring up to 10,000 hours of continuous LED light.

        Multi-directional LED light

        With its 90° orientable lamp head and wide 50° beam angle HDL10 provides multi-directional LED light for ultimate illumination of the work space.

        IPX4 water-resistant LED headlamp

        The water-resistant Philips LED headlamp remains intact and fully functional even after coming into contact with liquid.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL29B1
          Ordering code
          39360631

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery run time
          Up to 10 hours
          Battery type
          3 x Philips AAA
          Power source
          Battery
          Voltage
          1.5  V
          Wattage
          1.5  W

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          50  degree
          Colour temperature
          6000  K
          LED lifetime
          10,000  hrs
          Light output
          100  lumen
          Light output (Eco)
          50  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1230  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          41  cm
          Width
          25  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900393606
          EAN3
          8727900393699

        • Packed product information

          Height
          4.1  cm
          Length
          7.5  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          115  g
          Width
          4.5  cm
          Weight without batteries
          85  g
          Size
          Compact

        • Product description

          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IPX4
          Magnet
          No
          Materials and finishing
          Thermoplastic, polycarbonate and nylon
          Number of LEDs
          1
          Operating Temperature
          -10 to 50  °C
          Orientable light
          90° pivoting lamp head
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          Technology
          LED
          Headband
          Yes
          Range
          Headlamp

