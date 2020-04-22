Search terms

      Philips high-power LED headlamp is a perfect tool for hands-free repairs. With its 90° movable head you can easily direct your light. Eco and Boost light modes and wide beam provide you with superior illumination of the work space.

      See better, work better

      Professional LED headlamp

      • High Quality LED
      • 100 lm Boost/ 50 lm Eco
      • 50° wide beam angle
      • 90° pivoting lamp head
      100 lm Boost LED light for high-precision tasks

      100 lm Boost LED light for high-precision tasks

      Philips LED headlamp HDL10 provides a 100 lm boost LED light to ensure you can spot even the smallest details while working on high-precision repair operations.

      50 lm Eco LED light for a quick inspection

      50 lm Eco LED light for a quick inspection

      Thanks to Eco light mode of 50 lm, our LED headlamp provides superior illumination for quick-inspection tasks. This soft light is ideal for fatigue-free close examination.

      Powered with 3 AAA Philips batteries

      Powered with 3 AAA Philips batteries

      The Philips LED headlamp is powered with three easy-to-replace alkaline batteries, which are included in the packaging for your convenience.

      90° pivoting lamp head

      90° pivoting lamp head

      Thanks to the 90° pivoting lamp head, you can adjust the light angle and direction according to your needs.

      Wide beam angle: up to 50°

      Wide beam angle: up to 50°

      The wide beam angle of up to 50° allows for a comprehensive illumination of the task, while delivering the right amount of light.

      Adjustable wide headband for a perfect fit

      Thanks to its three wide elastic straps, you can easily adjust the headband for a comfortable and strong hold.

      Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      LEDs have a 10,000 h lifespan

      Philips HDL10 is equipped with long-lasting LED, ensuring up to 10,000 hours of continuous LED light.

      Multi-directional LED light

      With its 90° orientable lamp head and wide 50° beam angle HDL10 provides multi-directional LED light for ultimate illumination of the work space.

      IPX4 water-resistant LED headlamp

      The water-resistant Philips LED headlamp remains intact and fully functional even after coming into contact with liquid.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL29B1
        Ordering code
        39360631

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery run time
        Up to 10 hours
        Battery type
        3 x Philips AAA
        Power source
        AAA Battery
        Voltage
        1.5  V
        Wattage
        1.5  W

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        50  degree
        Colour temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        10,000  hrs
        Light output
        100  lumen
        Light output (Eco)
        50  lumen

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1230  g
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        41  cm
        Width
        25  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900393606
        EAN3
        8727900393699

      • Packed product information

        Height
        4.1  cm
        Length
        7.5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        115  g
        Width
        4.5  cm
        Weight without batteries
        85  g
        Size
        Compact

      • Product description

        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IPX4
        Magnet
        No
        Materials and finishing
        Thermoplastic, polycarbonate and nylon
        Number of LEDs
        1
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 50  °C
        Orientable light
        90° pivoting lamp head
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        Technology
        LED
        Headband
        Yes
        Range
        Headlamp

