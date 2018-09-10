Search terms

      Hand light RCH25

      LPL63X1

      Control light with your fingertips

      Fitted with quality LEDs, the Philips RCH25 is a powerful cordless light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light output between 500 and 50 lumens. Highly resistant to water and impacts, this is a perfect all-round work lamp.

      Control light with your fingertips

      Dimmable cordless work lamp with charging dock

      • 500 lumen/5 W lamp
      • Shock and water resistant
      • Battery life: 3.5 h (dim: 10 h)
      • High-quality Lumileds LED

      Defeat darkness with bright natural light

      Equipped with high-quality Lumileds LEDs, the Philips RCH25 provides brighter, whiter light than similar lamps on the market. Boost mode gives you a powerful 500 lumen wide beam of light, so you're able to see every little detail. And if you're using the lamp for a long time while it's unplugged, you can dim the light to preserve battery life. At a reduced 50 lumen output you'll still get high-quality light for up to 10 hours. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.

      Smart dimming to adjust light between 500 and 50 lumens

      Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips RCH25 lets you easily adjust the light output from 500 lumens down to 50 lumens. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you're continuing a similar job, you'll start with just the right amount of light.

      Unrivalled 300 lumen LED spot light

      Compared to similar handheld workshop lamps, the RCH25 is equipped with the most powerful spotlight on the market. Providing up to 300 lumens of bright white light, you'll be able to spot even the smallest of details as you work.

      120° wide beam angle illuminates a large work area

      The Philips RCH25 provides a 120° wide beam angle, perfect for illuminating the entire work area in front of you. With the bright light evenly spread over a large area, you can easily see what you're doing.

      Advanced battery with long life

      The RCH25 rechargeable LED inspection lamp features advanced battery technology. In eco mode, the battery will last for up to 10 hours, significantly longer than comparable models on the market. And you'll get a full charge in less than 3.5 hours. So this is an LED inspection lamp that will keep working for a long time and be ready to use quickly.

      Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

      Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips RCH25 inspection lamps have a battery life indicator on the front. This tells you how long you've got before you'll need to recharge the battery.

      Feel confident with a lamp that is almost unbreakable

      The Philips RCH25 is a full rubber workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it's easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 metres/4.9 feet (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust RCH25 easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.

      Water resistant against splashes and immersion

      As you may use Philips RCH25 inspection lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low-pressure jets of water, such as rain.

      Docking station for efficient battery charging

      Included with your Philips RCH25 is a convenient docking station. Not only does this charge your battery efficiently (faster than most USB connections), it's also compatible with the RCH5S, so you can use one charging dock for multiple lamps, saving space in your workshop.

      Useful 180° pivoting lamp to direct light beam

      Thanks to the 180° pivoting lamp on its base, you can easily adjust the direction of the light beam, depending on your needs.

      Strong built-in magnets allow hands-free use

      Sometimes you need both hands to get the job done. With a strong built-in magnet on the base and another on the lamp's rear side, you can easily attach the device to any nearby metal service. Together with the 180° pivoting lamp, this gives you great flexibility while you work.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL63X1
        Ordering code
        5165331

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        2600  mAh
        Power source
        docking station
        Wattage
        5  W
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3.5 hours
        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 10 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Plug type
        Micro USB
        Battery charging time
        around 3.5 hours
        Power Source
        Li-ion 18650

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        6000  K
        Light output (pointer)
        300 lumens
        Light intensity (boost)
        750 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)
        Light intensity (eco)
        80 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)
        LED lifetime
        10,000 hours
        Beam angle
        120°
        Light output (eco)
        50 lumens
        Light output
        500/50 Lumens
        Beam angle (pointer)
        90°
        Light intensity (Pointer)
        950 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        4560  g
        Height [cm]
        31.5
        Length [cm]
        29.5
        Width [cm]
        22.5

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018051653
        EAN3
        8719018051660

      • Packed product information

        Height
        27.5  cm
        Length
        10.2  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        700  g
        Size
        Standard
        Cable length
        120 cm (47.2")
        Width [cm]
        9.7 cm (3.8")
        Diameter
        N/A
        Weight without batteries
        N/A
        Weight without cable
        N/A
        Weight with cable
        N/A

      • Product description

        Hook
        360 degrees retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK09
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP68
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials and finishing
        ABS with rubber
        Orientable light
        180° pivoting base
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Headband
        N/A
        Range
        RCH
        Hands-free options
        • 360° retractable hooks
        • strong magnet
        Number of LEDs
        6+1
        Operating temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Pointing light
        N/A
        UV leak detector
        No

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Rechargeable work lamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

