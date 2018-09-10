Search terms
LPL63X1
Control light with your fingertips
Fitted with quality LEDs, the Philips RCH25 is a powerful cordless light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light output between 500 and 50 lumens. Highly resistant to water and impacts, this is a perfect all-round work lamp.See all benefits
RCH25
Equipped with high-quality Lumileds LEDs, the Philips RCH25 provides brighter, whiter light than similar lamps on the market. Boost mode gives you a powerful 500 lumen wide beam of light, so you're able to see every little detail. And if you're using the lamp for a long time while it's unplugged, you can dim the light to preserve battery life. At a reduced 50 lumen output you'll still get high-quality light for up to 10 hours. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.
Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips RCH25 lets you easily adjust the light output from 500 lumens down to 50 lumens. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you're continuing a similar job, you'll start with just the right amount of light.
Compared to similar handheld workshop lamps, the RCH25 is equipped with the most powerful spotlight on the market. Providing up to 300 lumens of bright white light, you'll be able to spot even the smallest of details as you work.
The Philips RCH25 provides a 120° wide beam angle, perfect for illuminating the entire work area in front of you. With the bright light evenly spread over a large area, you can easily see what you're doing.
The RCH25 rechargeable LED inspection lamp features advanced battery technology. In eco mode, the battery will last for up to 10 hours, significantly longer than comparable models on the market. And you'll get a full charge in less than 3.5 hours. So this is an LED inspection lamp that will keep working for a long time and be ready to use quickly.
Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips RCH25 inspection lamps have a battery life indicator on the front. This tells you how long you've got before you'll need to recharge the battery.
The Philips RCH25 is a full rubber workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it's easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 metres/4.9 feet (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust RCH25 easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.
As you may use Philips RCH25 inspection lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low-pressure jets of water, such as rain.
Included with your Philips RCH25 is a convenient docking station. Not only does this charge your battery efficiently (faster than most USB connections), it's also compatible with the RCH5S, so you can use one charging dock for multiple lamps, saving space in your workshop.
Thanks to the 180° pivoting lamp on its base, you can easily adjust the direction of the light beam, depending on your needs.
Sometimes you need both hands to get the job done. With a strong built-in magnet on the base and another on the lamp's rear side, you can easily attach the device to any nearby metal service. Together with the 180° pivoting lamp, this gives you great flexibility while you work.
