      RCH25 Dimmable LED light with charging dock

LPL63X1

Control light with your fingertips

Fitted with quality LEDs, the Philips RCH25 is a powerful cordless light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light output between 500 and 50 lumens. Highly resistant to water and impacts, this is a perfect all-round work lamp.

      Fitted with quality LEDs, the Philips RCH25 is a powerful cordless light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light output between 500 and 50 lumens. Highly resistant to water and impacts, this is a perfect all-round work lamp. See all benefits

      Fitted with quality LEDs, the Philips RCH25 is a powerful cordless light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light output between 500 and 50 lumens. Highly resistant to water and impacts, this is a perfect all-round work lamp. See all benefits

      Fitted with quality LEDs, the Philips RCH25 is a powerful cordless light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light output between 500 and 50 lumens. Highly resistant to water and impacts, this is a perfect all-round work lamp. See all benefits

        Dimmable cordless work lamp with charging dock

        • 500 lumen/5 W lamp
        • Shock and water resistant
        • Battery life: 3.5 h (dim: 10 h)
        • High-quality Lumileds LED

        Defeat darkness with bright natural light

        Equipped with high-quality Lumileds LEDs, the Philips RCH25 provides brighter, whiter light than similar lamps on the market. Boost mode gives you a powerful 500 lumen wide beam of light, so you're able to see every little detail. And if you're using the lamp for a long time while it's unplugged, you can dim the light to preserve battery life. At a reduced 50 lumen output you'll still get high-quality light for up to 10 hours. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.

        Smart dimming to adjust light between 500 and 50 lumens

        Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips RCH25 lets you easily adjust the light output from 500 lumens down to 50 lumens. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you're continuing a similar job, you'll start with just the right amount of light.

        Unrivalled 300 lumen LED spot light

        Compared to similar handheld workshop lamps, the RCH25 is equipped with the most powerful spotlight on the market. Providing up to 300 lumens of bright white light, you'll be able to spot even the smallest of details as you work.

        120° wide beam angle illuminates a large work area

        The Philips RCH25 provides a 120° wide beam angle, perfect for illuminating the entire work area in front of you. With the bright light evenly spread over a large area, you can easily see what you're doing.

        Advanced battery with long life

        The RCH25 rechargeable LED inspection lamp features advanced battery technology. In eco mode, the battery will last for up to 10 hours, significantly longer than comparable models on the market. And you'll get a full charge in less than 3.5 hours. So this is an LED inspection lamp that will keep working for a long time and be ready to use quickly.

        Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

        Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips RCH25 inspection lamps have a battery life indicator on the front. This tells you how long you've got before you'll need to recharge the battery.

        Feel confident with a lamp that is almost unbreakable

        The Philips RCH25 is a full rubber workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it's easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 metres/4.9 feet (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust RCH25 easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.

        Water resistant against splashes and immersion

        As you may use Philips RCH25 inspection lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low-pressure jets of water, such as rain.

        Docking station for efficient battery charging

        Included with your Philips RCH25 is a convenient docking station. Not only does this charge your battery efficiently (faster than most USB connections), it's also compatible with the RCH5S, so you can use one charging dock for multiple lamps, saving space in your workshop.

        Useful 180° pivoting lamp to direct light beam

        Thanks to the 180° pivoting lamp on its base, you can easily adjust the direction of the light beam, depending on your needs.

        Strong built-in magnets allow hands-free use

        Sometimes you need both hands to get the job done. With a strong built-in magnet on the base and another on the lamp's rear side, you can easily attach the device to any nearby metal service. Together with the 180° pivoting lamp, this gives you great flexibility while you work.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL63X1
          Ordering code
          5165331

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          2600  mAh
          Power source
          docking station
          Wattage
          5  W
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 3.5 hours
          Voltage
          3.7  V
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 10 hours
          Battery type
          Li-ion battery
          Charging cable type
          Rechargeable
          Plug type
          Micro USB
          Battery charging time
          around 3.5 hours
          Power Source
          Li-ion 18650

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6000  K
          Light output (pointer)
          300 lumens
          Light intensity (boost)
          750 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)
          Light intensity (eco)
          80 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)
          LED lifetime
          10,000 hours
          Beam angle
          120°
          Light output (eco)
          50 lumens
          Light output
          500/50 Lumens
          Beam angle (pointer)
          90°
          Light intensity (Pointer)
          950 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          4560  g
          Height [cm]
          31.5
          Length [cm]
          29.5
          Width [cm]
          22.5

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018051653
          EAN3
          8719018051660

        • Packed product information

          Height
          27.5  cm
          Length
          10.2  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          700  g
          Size
          Standard
          Cable length
          120 cm (47.2")
          Width [cm]
          9.7 cm (3.8")
          Diameter
          N/A
          Weight without batteries
          N/A
          Weight without cable
          N/A
          Weight with cable
          N/A

        • Product description

          Hook
          360 degrees retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK09
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP68
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          ABS with rubber
          Orientable light
          180° pivoting base
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Headband
          N/A
          Range
          RCH
          Hands-free options
          • 360° retractable hooks
          • strong magnet
          Number of LEDs
          6+1
          Operating temperature
          -10°C to 40°C
          Pointing light
          N/A
          UV leak detector
          No

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Rechargeable work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

