See better, work better
Mains or battery powered, the Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp offers three lighting levels up to 1200 lm, a 120° wide beam radius, 360° rotatability and a mount extending up to 2.08 metres. Versatile, flexible bonnet lamp for cars, trucks. See all benefits
CBH52 hybrid aluminium LED hood lamp
The Philips CBH52 hybrid professional bonnet lamp features 32 powerful Lumileds LUXEON LEDs, providing an intense white light and a bright wide beam in all conditions. Designed to give you clear vision as you work, its natural white light of up to 5500 Kelvin is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.
The Philips CBH52 offers three useful power modes. Boost mode gives you a powerful 1200 lumens of light, helping you spot even the smallest of details. The balanced mode of 900 lumens allows you to see everything and work comfortably for hours at a time. And if you're using the lamp while unplugged for an extended period, you can select the eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 500 lumens output you will still enjoy high-quality bright light for up to 5 long hours.
The Philips CBH52 is equipped with two integrated telescopic hooks which are extendable on both sides and can be rotated through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet with no worries about scratched paintwork.
Thanks to the Philips CBH52 unique design, you can slide the lighting module along the mount to the area you want to illuminate. No need to change the lamp angle when repositioning the module.
The Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp has a mount that stretches from 1.1 to 2.08 metres, enabling it to be used in a wide variety of locations. Whether under the hood, roof or rear hatch of any car, van or truck, this lamp has the flexibility you need.
See more with the Philips CBH52's exceptional 120° wide beam angle. The broad beam of bright light is distributed evenly across the illuminated area, giving you the optimum overview and lighting every detail with pinpoint precision.
For extended periods of use, the Philips CBH52 is equipped with a long, robust 5 metre cable (100-240 V), providing continuous lighting as you work. Just like the lamp itself, the cable is built to survive tough workshop environments and withstand chemicals such as hydrocarbons.
Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. Simply remove the cable from the Philips CBH52. The long-life battery provides you with up to 9 hours of continuous cordless use in Eco mode (500 lumens).
Complying with international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust aluminium housing of the Philips CBH52 is designed to withstand tough working environments. Because we know even the most careful workers sometimes drop their tools.
See when the battery needs charging. The Philips CBH52 features a battery-status indicator showing how long the work lamp can function before the battery runs down completely. Never again run out of power in the middle of a job. The indicator also displays the time remaining until the battery is fully charged.
Philips CBH52 conforms to IP54 international splash and dust resistance rating. Built to rigorous manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, your lamp is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.
