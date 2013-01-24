Home
    LED Professional Work Light

    CBH52 hybrid aluminium LED hood lamp

    LPL73X1
    • See better, work better See better, work better See better, work better
      -{discount-value}

      LED Professional Work Light CBH52 hybrid aluminium LED hood lamp

      LPL73X1

      See better, work better

      Mains or battery powered, the Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp offers three lighting levels up to 1200 lm, a 120° wide beam radius, 360° rotatability and a mount extending up to 2.08 metres. Versatile, flexible bonnet lamp for cars, trucks.

      LED Professional Work Light CBH52 hybrid aluminium LED hood lamp

      See better, work better

      Mains or battery powered, the Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp offers three lighting levels up to 1200 lm, a 120° wide beam radius, 360° rotatability and a mount extending up to 2.08 metres. Versatile, flexible bonnet lamp for cars, trucks. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Mains or battery powered, the Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp offers three lighting levels up to 1200 lm, a 120° wide beam radius, 360° rotatability and a mount extending up to 2.08 metres. Versatile, flexible bonnet lamp for cars, trucks. See all benefits

      LED Professional Work Light CBH52 hybrid aluminium LED hood lamp

      See better, work better

      Mains or battery powered, the Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp offers three lighting levels up to 1200 lm, a 120° wide beam radius, 360° rotatability and a mount extending up to 2.08 metres. Versatile, flexible bonnet lamp for cars, trucks. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Corded and cordless hybrid LED bonnet lamp

        • 32 high-quality LUXEON LEDs
        • Dual mode: cable and battery
        • 1200 lm and 120° beam radius
        • Extends up to 2.08 metres

        32 top-quality LUXEON LEDs

        The Philips CBH52 hybrid professional bonnet lamp features 32 powerful Lumileds LUXEON LEDs, providing an intense white light and a bright wide beam in all conditions. Designed to give you clear vision as you work, its natural white light of up to 5500 Kelvin is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.

        Three light-output options

        The Philips CBH52 offers three useful power modes. Boost mode gives you a powerful 1200 lumens of light, helping you spot even the smallest of details. The balanced mode of 900 lumens allows you to see everything and work comfortably for hours at a time. And if you're using the lamp while unplugged for an extended period, you can select the eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 500 lumens output you will still enjoy high-quality bright light for up to 5 long hours.

        Telescopic extendable mount

        The Philips CBH52 is equipped with two integrated telescopic hooks which are extendable on both sides and can be rotated through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet with no worries about scratched paintwork.

        Sliding light module

        Thanks to the Philips CBH52 unique design, you can slide the lighting module along the mount to the area you want to illuminate. No need to change the lamp angle when repositioning the module.

        Extendable for all vehicles

        The Philips CBH52 bonnet lamp has a mount that stretches from 1.1 to 2.08 metres, enabling it to be used in a wide variety of locations. Whether under the hood, roof or rear hatch of any car, van or truck, this lamp has the flexibility you need.

        120° wide beam angle

        See more with the Philips CBH52's exceptional 120° wide beam angle. The broad beam of bright light is distributed evenly across the illuminated area, giving you the optimum overview and lighting every detail with pinpoint precision.

        5 metres of robust cable

        For extended periods of use, the Philips CBH52 is equipped with a long, robust 5 metre cable (100-240 V), providing continuous lighting as you work. Just like the lamp itself, the cable is built to survive tough workshop environments and withstand chemicals such as hydrocarbons.

        Long-life cordless battery

        Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. Simply remove the cable from the Philips CBH52. The long-life battery provides you with up to 9 hours of continuous cordless use in Eco mode (500 lumens).

        Robust aluminium housing

        Complying with international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust aluminium housing of the Philips CBH52 is designed to withstand tough working environments. Because we know even the most careful workers sometimes drop their tools.

        Battery-status indicator

        See when the battery needs charging. The Philips CBH52 features a battery-status indicator showing how long the work lamp can function before the battery runs down completely. Never again run out of power in the middle of a job. The indicator also displays the time remaining until the battery is fully charged.

        Water- and dust-protected

        Philips CBH52 conforms to IP54 international splash and dust resistance rating. Built to rigorous manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, your lamp is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL73X1
          Ordering code
          00521231

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          5200  mAh
          Wattage
          10  W
          Voltage
          3.6 (Battery)  V
          Battery run time (eco)
          up to 4 h/ 900 lm and 5 h/500 lm
          Battery type
          Li-ion battery
          Charging cable type
          Cable and adapter
          Plug type
          8.4 V 2 A output
          Battery charging time
          3.2 hours
          Power Source
          3.6 V, 5200 mAh
          Battery run time (boost)
          up to 3 h/1200 lm

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          5800  K
          Light intensity (pointer)
          N/A
          Light output (pointer)
          NA
          Light intensity (boost)
          1100 lux at 0.5 m
          Light intensity (eco)
          850 lux and 550 lux at 0.5 m,
          LED lifetime
          >10,000 hours
          Beam angle
          120°
          Light output (eco)
          900 lumens and 500 lumens
          Light output
          1200 lumens
          Beam angle (pointer)
          N/A

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1677  g
          Height
          28.5  cm
          Length
          119  cm
          Width
          25  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018005212
          EAN3
          8719018005229

        • Packed product information

          Cable length
          5  m
          Diameter
          NA  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          940  g
          Weight with cable
          1355  g
          Weight without cable
          940  g
          Size
          Standard
          Height
          11.8 cm
          Length
          116 (folded), 208 (extended)
          Width
          6 cm
          Weight without batteries
          NA

        • Product description

          Hook
          rotatable, 2 sides retractable
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          No
          Materials and finishing
          Aluminium plate
          Number of LEDs
          32 LUXEON LEDs
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Headband
          N/A
          Operating Temperature
          0°C to 40°C
          Range
          CBH
          Pointing light
          NA
          UV leak detector
          No

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Bonnet work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

