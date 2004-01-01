EasyLink controls all HDMI-connected devices via HDMI CEC

You do not want to use several remote controls to control all your products in your home entertainment ecosystem. With EasyLink via HDMI-CEC, you will be able to use the STB remote control to control (e.g. switch on/off the system at one time) the other HDMI-CEC compliant devices. EasyLink uses the standard HDMI cable to transfer system commands. When you press a button on the STB remote control, it will automatically send relevant signals to the TV or other HDMI-CEC compliant devices.