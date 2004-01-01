Search terms
MBD3000/12
Obsessed with sound
Get full HD 1080p imagery, dome tweeters, Dolby TrueHD high fidelity sound and more with the Philips Blu-ray component hi-fi system. Finished with premium quality materials, Blu-ray DVDs, CDs and more never looked or sounded so good.
Blu-ray component Hi-Fi system
Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound — so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allows a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features such as pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.
With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, from the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips device. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
Bring a true cinema experience into your living room, with 24 frames-per-second video. Original films are all recorded at this frame rate, providing an ambience and image texture that is so unique. Philips Blu-ray Disc players are equipped to bring you 24fps directly from Blu-ray Discs — giving you sensational cinema-like high definition images that will astound you.
BD-Live opens up your world of high definition even further. Receive up-to-date content just by connecting your Blu-ray Disc player to the Internet. Exciting new things like exclusive downloadable content, live events, live chats, gaming and on-line shopping all await you. Ride the high definition wave with Blu-ray Disc playback and BD-Live
Dolby TrueHD delivers the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD completes your high definition entertainment experience.
The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps of original USB devices. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.
This system has a 100 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Nature provides us with the best materials — not least wood. Wood has been found to possess unique acoustic characteristics that make it perfect for use in sound equipment and instruments. Fine musical instruments such as pianos and violins are made of wood for good reason — the same reason these speakers are also encased in wood. Bask in a rich and realistic listening experience delivered by these wooden speakers.
Dome tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncoloured wide-ranging sound, they offer detailed vocal clarity and instrument tone purity, thereby balancing the overall sound when paired with a combination of woofers.
You do not want to use several remote controls to control all your products in your home entertainment ecosystem. With EasyLink via HDMI-CEC, you will be able to use the STB remote control to control (e.g. switch on/off the system at one time) the other HDMI-CEC compliant devices. EasyLink uses the standard HDMI cable to transfer system commands. When you press a button on the STB remote control, it will automatically send relevant signals to the TV or other HDMI-CEC compliant devices.
The aluminium die casting of this Philips music system is lightweight and can withstand higher-temperature environments. It offers strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.
Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.
