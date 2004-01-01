  • Lower Price

      Get full HD 1080p imagery, dome tweeters, Dolby TrueHD high fidelity sound and more with the Philips Blu-ray component hi-fi system. Finished with premium quality materials, Blu-ray DVDs, CDs and more never looked or sounded so good.

      Enjoy high fidelity music and movies

      Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p

      Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p

      Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound — so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allows a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features such as pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

      With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, from the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips device. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      1080p at 24 fps for cinema-like images

      1080p at 24 fps for cinema-like images

      Bring a true cinema experience into your living room, with 24 frames-per-second video. Original films are all recorded at this frame rate, providing an ambience and image texture that is so unique. Philips Blu-ray Disc players are equipped to bring you 24fps directly from Blu-ray Discs — giving you sensational cinema-like high definition images that will astound you.

      BD-Live (Profile 2.0) to enjoy online Blu-ray bonus content

      BD-Live (Profile 2.0) to enjoy online Blu-ray bonus content

      BD-Live opens up your world of high definition even further. Receive up-to-date content just by connecting your Blu-ray Disc player to the Internet. Exciting new things like exclusive downloadable content, live events, live chats, gaming and on-line shopping all await you. Ride the high definition wave with Blu-ray Disc playback and BD-Live

      Dolby TrueHD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD delivers the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD completes your high definition entertainment experience.

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

      The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps of original USB devices. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

      100 W RMS total output power

      100 W RMS total output power

      This system has a 100 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Wooden speakers for great natural sound

      Wooden speakers for great natural sound

      Nature provides us with the best materials — not least wood. Wood has been found to possess unique acoustic characteristics that make it perfect for use in sound equipment and instruments. Fine musical instruments such as pianos and violins are made of wood for good reason — the same reason these speakers are also encased in wood. Bask in a rich and realistic listening experience delivered by these wooden speakers.

      Dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

      Dome tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncoloured wide-ranging sound, they offer detailed vocal clarity and instrument tone purity, thereby balancing the overall sound when paired with a combination of woofers.

      EasyLink controls all HDMI-connected devices via HDMI CEC

      You do not want to use several remote controls to control all your products in your home entertainment ecosystem. With EasyLink via HDMI-CEC, you will be able to use the STB remote control to control (e.g. switch on/off the system at one time) the other HDMI-CEC compliant devices. EasyLink uses the standard HDMI cable to transfer system commands. When you press a button on the STB remote control, it will automatically send relevant signals to the TV or other HDMI-CEC compliant devices.

      Aluminium cabinet

      The aluminium die casting of this Philips music system is lightweight and can withstand higher-temperature environments. It offers strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

      Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

      Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 50 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        • class "D" digital amplifier
        • loudness
        • treble and bass control
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        • 5" woofer
        • cone dome tweeter
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        • 2-way
        • speaker grilles detachable

      • Connectivity

        USB
        full speed USB 2.0
        Audio/Video output
        • component video out
        • composite video (CVBS) output
        • digital coaxial out
        • digital optical out
        • HDMI out
        • Headphone (3.5 mm)
        Aux in
        2 x RCA (Audio)
        Others
        Ethernet

      • Audio playback

        Compatible formats
        • MP3
        • PCM
        • WMA
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • MP3-CD
        • MP3-DVD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • RDS clock set
        • station name
        • programme type
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        • USB alarm
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        one-touch play
        BD-Live (Internal 1 GB memory)
        Yes
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        On-Screen display languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Spanish
        • Dutch
        • Swedish
        • Portuguese
        • Danish
        • Finnish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Norwegian
        Child protection
        parental control

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Power supply
        50/60  Hz

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        50-key with 2 x AAA batteries
        User Manual
        multi-lingual
        Others
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        Cables/Connection
        • audio/video cable
        • power cord
        Warranty
        Worldwide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Main speaker depth
        231  mm
        Main speaker width
        160  mm
        Main unit depth
        247  mm
        Main unit height
        98  mm
        Main unit width
        277  mm
        Packaging height
        430  mm
        Packaging width
        410  mm
        Packaging depth
        325  mm
        Main speaker height
        255  mm

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        • 16:9
        • 21:9
        • 4:3
        Picture Enhancement
        • video upscaling
        • high def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • progressive scan

      • Digital photo playback

        Picture Enhancement
        • high definition resolution
        • rotate
        • Zoom
        • slideshow with MP3 playback
        Playback media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • USB flash drive
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG

      • Green

        Standby power consumption
        < 0.25  W

      • Video Playback

        BD Region Code
        B
        Disc playback modes
        • standard play
        • pause
        • search forward/reverse
        • slow forward
        • resume playback from stop
        • skip
        • disc menu
        • repeat
        • A-B Repeat
        • Zoom
        • angle
        Playback media
        • BD video
        • BD-R/RE 2.0
        • BD-ROM
        • DVD
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • CD
        • video CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • USB flash drive
        • DivX Ultra
        DVD region code
        2
        Compatible formats
        • AVCHD
        • DivX Ultra
        • H.264
        • MPEG2
        • VC-1
        • WMV

