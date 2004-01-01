Other items in the box
- Composite video cable (Y)
- AC Power Cord
- FM antenna
- 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
- Warranty certificate
MBD7020/12
Enjoy high fidelity music and movies
Now experience high fidelity sound from music and movies. Built to impress, this aluminium set features Hi-Fi dome tweeters that deliver detailed and natural audio. Play CDs and DVDs, or put on a Blu-ray disc for sharp full 1080p HD images.
Blu-ray component Hi-Fi system
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
BD-Live opens up your world of high definition even further. Receive up-to-date content just by connecting your Blu-ray Disc player to the Internet. Exciting new things like exclusive downloadable content, live events, live chats, gaming and on-line shopping all await you. Ride the high definition wave with Blu-ray Disc playback and BD-Live
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra merges DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
Attach this dock to your home theatre system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.
Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.
Dolby TrueHD delivers the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD completes your high definition entertainment experience.
Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound — so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allows a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features such as pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.
The gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimises the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.
Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.
The Class 'D' Digital Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, the Class 'D' Digital Amplifier has over 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
You do not want to use several remote controls to control all your products in your home entertainment ecosystem. With EasyLink via HDMI-CEC, you will be able to use the STB remote control to control (e.g. switch on/off the system at one time) the other HDMI-CEC compliant devices. EasyLink uses the standard HDMI cable to transfer system commands. When you press a button on the STB remote control, it will automatically send relevant signals to the TV or other HDMI-CEC compliant devices.
Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncoloured wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offers detailed vocal clarity, instrument purity and natural tone — balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.
