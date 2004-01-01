Other items in the box
- Composite video cable (Y)
- FM/MW Antenna
- Guarantee booklet
- Quick Use Guide
- 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Obsessed with sound
Compact yet powerful, this system delivers incredible sound with 50 W RMS power. It also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio. Its compact design gives you extremely flexible placement, so you can enjoy superb sounds anywhere at home.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Obsessed with sound
Compact yet powerful, this system delivers incredible sound with 50 W RMS power. It also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio. Its compact design gives you extremely flexible placement, so you can enjoy superb sounds anywhere at home.
Obsessed with sound
Compact yet powerful, this system delivers incredible sound with 50 W RMS power. It also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio. Its compact design gives you extremely flexible placement, so you can enjoy superb sounds anywhere at home.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Obsessed with sound
Compact yet powerful, this system delivers incredible sound with 50 W RMS power. It also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio. Its compact design gives you extremely flexible placement, so you can enjoy superb sounds anywhere at home.
Classic DVD micro system
Total:
recurring payment
Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD — all can be played on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, in particular it has a higher picture sharpness than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Audio Playback
Video Playback
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.