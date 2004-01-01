Search terms

    Classic DVD micro system

    MCD135/58
      -{discount-value}

      Compact yet powerful, this system delivers incredible sound with 50 W RMS power. It also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio. Its compact design gives you extremely flexible placement, so you can enjoy superb sounds anywhere at home.

        Relax to great music and movies

        • 50 W
        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD — all can be played on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, in particular it has a higher picture sharpness than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          50 W RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 4" woofer

        • Connectivity

          Audio Connections
          3.5 mm Line in
          Other connections
          • Line out
          • FM Antenna
          Video Output - Analogue
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Station presets
          10

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          Display Type
          White FTD
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish
          Clock
          On main display

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Guarantee booklet
          • Quick Use Guide
          • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
          Remote control
          40-key with Lithium batteries

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          252  mm
          Set Width
          152  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          3.52  kg
          Packaging Height
          265  mm
          Set Height
          170  mm
          Packaging Width
          535  mm
          Set Depth
          210  mm
          Main speaker depth
          210  mm
          Main speaker width
          152  mm
          Main speaker height
          170  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/programme
          • Shuffle Play
          Playback Media
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-RW
          • CD-R
          • CD
          • WMA-CD
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          Loader Type
          Top

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • DivX Ultra
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Angle
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • A-B Repeat
          • PBC
          • Parental control
          DVD Region.
          2
          USB Direct Playback
          JPEG

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Quick Use Guide
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable

            • Music with Digital Rights Management not supported.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

