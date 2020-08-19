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Discontinued

StreamiumWireless Micro Hi-Fi System

MCI500H/12

3.3

| (240) Reviews

Free your music

Celebrate music, your way - in pristine and powerful sound! The all-in-one 160 GB MCi500H lets you enjoy HDD playback, transfer music from your PC, plug and play from USB devices or enjoy countless more music options on Internet Radio.

See all benefits

Enjoy all your music on one system - wirelessly

Free your music

  • 160 GB/2000 CDs

  • Free Internet radio

  • 2 x 50 W

Drag and drop music from PC

Using the Philips WADM Wireless Audio Device Management software (included), you can quickly and easily copy the music collection that is stored on your PC to the Streamium centre's hard drive through drag and drop technology. Now you can enjoy your music collection without turning on your PC.

Alphanumeric search with remote control

Alphanumeric search with remote control

The Alphanumerical search function on the remote control keypad lets you instantly find your favourite artist, track or album. Just press 'Search' on the remote control, and then type in the first few letters or numbers of the name of your desired track, artist or album. It will bring you to the entry that most closely matches your input. No need to waste time scrolling your entire collection or playlist line by line.

Hi-Fi dome tweeters and 13.3 cm (5.25") Woofers

The Streamium Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System uses top quality Hi-Fi transducers. The 1" soft dome tweeter unit is made of pure silk and is able to reveal every music detail and nuance without ever sounding hard or insistent. The equally impressive 5.25" midrange woofer consists of an optimised paper cone that offers the advantage of being both lightweight and stiff, while achieving excellent transient behaviour and preserving a very flat frequency response up to 4 kHz. The combination results in vocals that sound extremely natural and clear yet delivering powerful and dynamic bass.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

240

Reviews

19/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

very good

it is a very good product. In future I will buy products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2020-07-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2020-07-19

13/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This Product delivers all in one the best music experience, brilliant!!

Whether you listen to CD's, Streaming Music, Internet Radio or any attached Devices this product delivers all the option one can expect with high quality sound. The streaming and other support provided by Philips is astounding and deserves a 5 stars rating.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System

24/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Oh happy dayz :) Philips Streamium Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System

love it! powerful looks good/sleek/hi tech/modern Great for parties at home Great for selecting playlists to suit your mood/company/activity Great for storing cd's safely someone who has a large cd collection like myself really needs this as now i dont have to worry about stopping and changing cd's during play back just press the button and select artist/genre/album ect i have the comfort in knowing that all your cd collection is stored on here and is available at my fingertips meaning that my actual cd's can be stored away safely. I can also borrow friends and families cd's and have them permanently stored on this device forever too internet radio from all over the world is amazing as i can broaden my musical taste and also here music from countries of interests and select and store my fav channels

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System

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