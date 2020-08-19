2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCI500H/12
Free your music
Celebrate music, your way - in pristine and powerful sound! The all-in-one 160 GB MCi500H lets you enjoy HDD playback, transfer music from your PC, plug and play from USB devices or enjoy countless more music options on Internet Radio.
160 GB/2000 CDs
Free Internet radio
2 x 50 W
Using the Philips WADM Wireless Audio Device Management software (included), you can quickly and easily copy the music collection that is stored on your PC to the Streamium centre's hard drive through drag and drop technology. Now you can enjoy your music collection without turning on your PC.
The Alphanumerical search function on the remote control keypad lets you instantly find your favourite artist, track or album. Just press 'Search' on the remote control, and then type in the first few letters or numbers of the name of your desired track, artist or album. It will bring you to the entry that most closely matches your input. No need to waste time scrolling your entire collection or playlist line by line.
The Streamium Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System uses top quality Hi-Fi transducers. The 1" soft dome tweeter unit is made of pure silk and is able to reveal every music detail and nuance without ever sounding hard or insistent. The equally impressive 5.25" midrange woofer consists of an optimised paper cone that offers the advantage of being both lightweight and stiff, while achieving excellent transient behaviour and preserving a very flat frequency response up to 4 kHz. The combination results in vocals that sound extremely natural and clear yet delivering powerful and dynamic bass.
3.3
of 5
240
Reviews
19/08/2020
United Kingdom
very good
it is a very good product. In future I will buy products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2020-07-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2020-07-19
Alainv2004
13/03/2015
United Kingdom
This Product delivers all in one the best music experience, brilliant!!
Whether you listen to CD's, Streaming Music, Internet Radio or any attached Devices this product delivers all the option one can expect with high quality sound. The streaming and other support provided by Philips is astounding and deserves a 5 stars rating.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System
angerella
24/08/2012
United Kingdom
Oh happy dayz :) Philips Streamium Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System
love it! powerful looks good/sleek/hi tech/modern Great for parties at home Great for selecting playlists to suit your mood/company/activity Great for storing cd's safely someone who has a large cd collection like myself really needs this as now i dont have to worry about stopping and changing cd's during play back just press the button and select artist/genre/album ect i have the comfort in knowing that all your cd collection is stored on here and is available at my fingertips meaning that my actual cd's can be stored away safely. I can also borrow friends and families cd's and have them permanently stored on this device forever too internet radio from all over the world is amazing as i can broaden my musical taste and also here music from countries of interests and select and store my fav channels
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium MCI500H Wireless Micro Hi-Fi System