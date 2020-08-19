In this age of digital audio it's difficult to find a nice looking hard drive based Hi-Fi system that fits into the small living spaces we have today. CD's take up a large storage space if they span over the last 30 years as mine do. This unit stores them all on its hard drive for easy access, clearing the shelves of dusty CD cases, a perfect solution. Wireless connection to your home router is made easy for access to internet radio, firmware updates and best of all, remote accessible play list on a PC showing the contents of the MCI500's hard drive, a bit like a basic iTunes set up. Copying CD's onto the hard drive is very easy, just a one touch button will rip the entire contents of a CD onto the hard drive. The unit identifies the track names and displays a full colour image of the cover artwork thanks to full integration with the Gracenote library, brilliantly simple. The sound quality is good, but not top notch, lacking forcefulness of separates, but this would probably be solved by replacing the supplied speakers with better quality ones. Never the less most users will be happy with the sound quality and volume. Pre-programmed equaliser setting can be selected to suit various types of music from pop to jazz, classical to natural; a user configurable bass and treble is also available. A USB port is available for connection to and external input source such as an iPod, the unit connects flawlessly and displays the contents of the external source using Gracenote - brilliant! Okay, so this unit doesn't have DAB reception, but it just doesn't matter since I listen to internet radio most of the time and from that point of view the MCI500 is totally future proof. Having the unit now for over 12months it's proved totally reliable and a pleasure to listen to. Would I buy another one when the time comes - yes, well done Philips for solving an ever growing CD collection problem in a neat package.