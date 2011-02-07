Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

The Philips MyRemote app lets you use your iPhone, iPod Touch or Android Smartphone as a remote to control your Philips networked AV products. The app automatically recognises your Philips Blu-ray player, Home theatre or Streamium audio system connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control over the devices from anywhere in your home. And if you have more than one Philips networked AV product, the app will allow you to switch between them and control each one independently. This free app is created exclusively by Philips.