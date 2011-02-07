  • 2 year warranty

    Wi-Fi component Hi-Fi system

    MCI8080/12
    Experience high fidelity music in every room
      Streamium
    Play Pause

      Wi-Fi component Hi-Fi system

      MCI8080/12
      Experience high fidelity music in every room

      Enjoy high fidelity sound in every room with Multiroom Music. True-to-original audio is delivered by ClariSound speakers and FLAC Digital Lossless, giving you an exceptionally wide soundstage and CD quality to your compressed digital music.

        Experience high fidelity music in every room

        Obsessed with sound

        2 x 50 W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

        2 x 50 W RMS Hi-Fi sound with Class "D" Digital Amplifier

        Fill a room with your favourite music with the 2 x 50 W RMS music output power and Class "D" Digital Amplifier. The Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies it. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to produce the final result. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. The Amplifier also has more than 90% efficiency compared to a traditional AB amplifier. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        160 GB hard disk to store up to 2000 music albums

        160 GB hard disk to store up to 2000 music albums

        The 160-GB hard disk of this Philips sound system provides a very large capacity for you to store your PC/MAC digital music files, easily holding up to 2000 music albums. Space saving, smart music collection management, easy access and all in one place.

        Multiroom Music plays your songs throughout your entire home

        Multiroom Music plays your songs throughout your entire home

        Play your favourite songs and fill your home with delightfully rich and clear sound. The Multiroom Music feature lets you stream music wirelessly in your Philips Multiroom audio system. To activate, simply press the Multiroom Music icon when playing your favourite song, and as long as each station is connected, it becomes part of your very own music sharing and enjoyment - without any complicated setup. Share your best music with family and friends.

        Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

        Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

        The Philips MyRemote app lets you use your iPhone, iPod Touch or Android Smartphone as a remote to control your Philips networked AV products. The app automatically recognises your Philips Blu-ray player, Home theatre or Streamium audio system connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control over the devices from anywhere in your home. And if you have more than one Philips networked AV product, the app will allow you to switch between them and control each one independently. This free app is created exclusively by Philips.

        Full colour touch screen for easy navigation

        Full colour touch screen for easy navigation

        Touch-screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch-screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch-screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.

        Optional iPod/iPhone dock for convenient music playback

        Optional iPod/iPhone dock for convenient music playback

        Your choices just got wider. Not only can you play music from CDs, and via MP3 Link, AUX-in and wireless PC/MAC streaming, you can now play from your iPod and iPhone. Simply dock your iPod or iPhone, switch to docking mode, and select the songs you want to hear using the remote control. The docking cradle, available as an optional accessory, unleashes your personal collection onto a superb sound system.

        Wireless stream music and photos from your PC/MAC

        Wireless stream music and photos from your PC/MAC

        Your PC/ MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favourite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them in the comfort of your home. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/ MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.

        Tune in and explore thousands of Internet radio stations

        Tune in and explore thousands of Internet radio stations

        Streamium comes with thousands of Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favourite online programmes without having to turn on your PC/MAC.

        Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG

        Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG

        Play DVD, DivX ®, MP3, Non-DRM AAC, WMA, FLAC, OGG and JPG.

        FullSound enriches your music with fuller bass and clarity

        FullSound enriches your music with fuller bass and clarity

        Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice, improved instrument clarity and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

        Works with home broadband connection and Wi-Fi router

        Works with home broadband connection and Wi-Fi router

        Your Philips Hi-Fi system comes with an Ethernet port to allow for plug-and-play Internet connection via DHCP. Also, the system is B/G Wi-Fi certified which makes it compatible with any B/G Wi-Fi certified router on the market. Easy and convenient, this system features a one-touch Wi-Fi Protected Setup to ensure secure Wi-Fi connection in mere seconds.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Neutral
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound Enhancement
          Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          Volume Control
          up/down
          Output Power
          2 x 50 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2-way
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • non DRM AAC (m4A)
          • eAAC+
          • FLAC
          • Ogg Vorbis
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Loader Type
          • Tray
          • Motorised
          Sample frequencies
          8-48 kHz (MP3)
          PC Link playback mode
          • MP3 streaming via network
          • Wi-Fi wireless connection
          USB Direct Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Hard Disk Playback Mode
          • Album
          • All tracks
          • Genre
          • Playlist
          • Same Artist
          • Same Genre
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          Internet Radio
          Yes
          MP3 bit rates
          8-320 kbps and VBR
          WMA bit rates
          up to 192 kbps, CBR/VBR

        • Connectivity

          Headphones
          3.5 mm
          Wireless connections
          • Wireless LAN (802.11 n)
          • Wireless LAN (802.11 g)
          • Wireless LAN (802.11b)
          Wireless Universal Plug and Play
          • UPnP client
          • UPnP server
          LAN wired
          Ethernet (RJ 45) 1 x
          Encryption/security
          • WEP 128 bit
          • WEP 64 bit
          • WPA
          • WPS-PBC
          • WPS-PIN
          • WPA2
          Antenna
          FM Dipole
          Audio Connections
          Analogue Audio In (L/R)
          USB
          USB host
          Video Output - Analogue
          Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          Video output — Digital
          HDMI
          Connector pin
          DCK3060 iPod/iPhone dock

        • Storage Media

          Hard Disk Capacity
          160  GB
          Type
          USB HDD (External)

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          Touch screen LCD
          Backlight colour
          White
          On-Screen Display languages
          • English
          • Dutch
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Spanish
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Headphone jack
          Yes
          Clock
          • On main display
          • Internet time
          Alarms
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • HDD alarm
          Display Enhancements
          • Brightness Control
          • Touch screen control
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          RDS
          • Programme Type
          • Radio Text
          • RDS Clock Set
          • Station Name
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Accessories

          160 GB USB HDD (External)
          Yes
          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RCA cable (Yellow/Red/White)
          • FM antenna
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Remote control
          1-way Remote
          Batteries
          2 x AAA
          Quick start guide
          English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian, Polish
          User Manual
          English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian, Polish (in USB HDD)
          Warranty Card
          Warranty Card
          TwonkyMedia (in USB HDD)
          Yes

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
          • Video upsampling
          • Video upscaling

        • Still Picture Playback

          On-device display
          • JPEG from USB
          • Streaming from PC
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          Picture CD to TV

        • Video Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 50 Hz
          • 200-240 V

        • Dimensions

          Main speaker depth
          282  mm
          Main speaker height
          319  mm
          Main speaker width
          180  mm
          Set Depth
          274  mm
          Set Height
          216  mm
          Set weight
          3.08  kg
          Set Width
          251  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RCA cable (Yellow/Red/White)
        • FM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

