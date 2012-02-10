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Discontinued

HarmonyComponent micro Hi-Fi system

MCM7000/12

4.3

| (14) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Enjoy high fidelity music

Great sound from CDs, MP3 Link and USB Direct with this Philips MCM7000/12. Hi-Fi dome tweeters bring you detailed and natural sound while Treble and Bass Control lets you adjust tones. An aluminium cabinet adds a high-quality look.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Enjoy high fidelity music

  • Hi-Fi dome tweeter

  • CD, USB, FM

  • 60W, 4 Hi-Fi drivers

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

60 W RMS total output power

60 W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Hi-Fi dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncoloured wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offers detailed vocal clarity, instrument purity and natural tone — balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

14

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

1

10/02/2012

Nederland

Nederland

heel goed geluid

een goed product met uitstekende geluidskwalieteiten.Zeer tevreden

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

19/01/2012

Nederland

Nederland

goede prijs/kwaliteit verhouding

Voor de prijs was dit een zeer goede aankoop. Het apparaat is gebruiksvriendelijk en de geluidskwaliteit is prima met betrekking tot de prijs. Door de geringe afmetingen is het apparaat ook eenvoudig ergens te plaatsen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

25/12/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Goede kwaliteit voor betaalbare prijs!

Onlangs dit setje via de Online Shop gekocht. Mooi vorm gegeven, prettig in gebruik en last but not least een zeer mooi geluid. Wat mij betreft een aanrader.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp

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