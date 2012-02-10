2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy high fidelity music
Great sound from CDs, MP3 Link and USB Direct with this Philips MCM7000/12. Hi-Fi dome tweeters bring you detailed and natural sound while Treble and Bass Control lets you adjust tones. An aluminium cabinet adds a high-quality look.
Hi-Fi dome tweeter
CD, USB, FM
60W, 4 Hi-Fi drivers
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncoloured wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offers detailed vocal clarity, instrument purity and natural tone — balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.
4.3
of 5
14
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
wadloper
10/02/2012
Nederland
heel goed geluid
een goed product met uitstekende geluidskwalieteiten.Zeer tevreden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
floor42
19/01/2012
Nederland
goede prijs/kwaliteit verhouding
Voor de prijs was dit een zeer goede aankoop. Het apparaat is gebruiksvriendelijk en de geluidskwaliteit is prima met betrekking tot de prijs. Door de geringe afmetingen is het apparaat ook eenvoudig ergens te plaatsen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Mokerboef
25/12/2011
Nederland
Goede kwaliteit voor betaalbare prijs!
Onlangs dit setje via de Online Shop gekocht. Mooi vorm gegeven, prettig in gebruik en last but not least een zeer mooi geluid. Wat mij betreft een aanrader.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Harmony MCM7000 Micro HiFi-systeem met componentontwerp