      1000 Series FlexDrawer Dual Basket Airfryer

      NA150/09

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Our most compact dual basket airfryer with flex draw

      Easily switch from two baskets to one large tray with the detachable divider. Cook anything from a two-ingredient meal to a large roast, always crispy and tender thanks to our RapidAir Technology.

      Our most compact dual basket airfryer with flex draw

      Cook 2 meals at once w/ tray divider or 1 large meal without it.

      • Crispy and tender, up to 90% less fat
      • Easy switch: 2 baskets to 1 large tray
      • Space-saving ergonomic drawer design
      Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat*

      Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat*

      RapidAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses hot, rapid airflow to create tasty, crisp and tender snacks and side dishes.

      Choose between two baskets or one large baking tray

      Choose between two baskets or one large baking tray

      Remove the divider to combine two 3.55 L baskets into a spacious 7.1 L baking tray. It fits up to 900 g of chips, 1200 g of veg or 10 chicken drumsticks. Alternatively, use the large basket to cook two 1 kg whole chickens.

      Ergonomic design saves space and ensures safe, effortless drawer handling.

      Ergonomic design saves space and ensures safe, effortless drawer handling.

      Our compact Dual-Basket Airfryer saves 40% space.** The drawer includes two strong horizontal handles for safe, comfortable handling even when full.

      Time your dishes to finish together

      Time your dishes to finish together

      Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for your meals to be ready at the same time.

      Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app.

      Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app.

      Discover the Dual-Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.

      Reheat tasty leftovers in no time

      Reheat tasty leftovers in no time

      Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function lets you enjoy a hot meal in minutes without the need of a microwave.

      With 6 presets and 10 cooking methods, nothing's off the menu

      With 6 presets and 10 cooking methods, nothing's off the menu

      Set the time and temperature to activate one of 10 cooking methods: reheat, bake, grill, roast and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.

      Save time and energy

      Save time and energy

      Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 75% energy when cooking with the Philips Dual-Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***

      Easy clean-up

      Easy clean-up

      Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favourite meal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2450 W
        Voltage
        220 V-240 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • General Specification

        Capacity
        7.1 L
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Interface
        Digital interface - LED
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Programmes
        6
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Timer
        Up to 60 minutes
        Internet connectivity
        No
        Technology
        RapidAir
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 year warranty
        Temperature range
        40-200°C

      • Durability

        Manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (L x W x H)
        437.69 x 301.43 x 294.91  mm
        Weight of product
        5.8  kg

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        Black body/black handle

      • *Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep-fat fryer
      • **Compared to NA35x and NA55x models
      • ***Internal lab measurement NA15x with salmon vs. an A-class oven; exact results vary per product type and recipe
