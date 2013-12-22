Search terms

    Classic micro sound system

    OTT2000/12
      The Original turntable is reminiscent of the legendary 1965 Philips AG4131 record player, and features a high-efficiency speaker, a dynamically balanced turntable as well as Bluetooth wireless streaming and USB ripping for MP3 recording. See all benefits

        Play your LPs again

        with turntable and wireless-music streaming

        • Bluetooth®
        • Turntable for LP vinyl records
        • Rip LP, CD, FM onto USB
        • 4 W
        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

        Bluetooth®, or rip music from LP, CDs, FM onto a USB device

        Bluetooth®, or rip music from LP, CDs, FM onto a USB device

        With this smart feature, you can easily listen to all your music content on your Hi-Fi system directly from your portable MP3 player. Simply listen to your desired music through Bluetooth®, or rip music from LP, CDs, FM radio programmes and line-in music from your system directly to your USB device. Store your favourite LP and convert its content into MP3 format - without using a PC. You can also pre-set timer recordings of your favourite radio show on your system and it will automatically record the show onto your USB device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume control
          rotary
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          4 W

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker drivers
          3" woofer

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Bluetooth profiles
          A2DP
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM fixed pigtail antenna
          Tuner bands
          • FM mono
          • FM stereo
          Station presets
          20

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Loader type
          tray

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240 V
          • 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          User Manual
          Remote control
          20-key remote control
          User Manual
          multi-lingual
          Power cord
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          4  kg
          Net weight
          3.5  kg
          Main unit depth
          335  mm
          Main unit height
          169  mm
          Main unit width
          311  mm
          Packaging height
          228  mm
          Packaging width
          375  mm
          Packaging depth
          390  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Programme Play
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Programme Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          Bluetooth mode
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          Programmable Tracks
          20 (CD and USB mode only)

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Version
          BT 2.1

        • Audio Recording

          Audio file format
          MP3
          Recording Media
          USB device
          USB recording sources
          CD

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Remote Control

