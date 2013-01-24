Soft dome tweeters for wide and natural sound

Thanks to the use of soft dome tweeters, high frequencies are very detailed and precise. This is a technology pioneered by Philips in the 1960s and that since then has been used in the vast majority of high-end loudspeaker boxes. The very open spatial presentation also owes a great deal to these tweeters, which are characterised by very low directivity and distortion; compared to systems using only full-range drivers, the sound is wide and natural, from any position in the listening area.