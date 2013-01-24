Home
    Professional DJ headphone ear cushions

    PCU110/00
    • Professional over-ear cushions Professional over-ear cushions Professional over-ear cushions
      Professional DJ headphone ear cushions

      PCU110/00
      Professional over-ear cushions

      Swappable 110-mm ear cushions for A5-Pro headphones are designed for professional studio use

      Professional DJ headphone ear cushions

      Professional over-ear cushions

      Swappable 110-mm ear cushions for A5-Pro headphones are designed for professional studio use

      Professional over-ear cushions

      Swappable 110-mm ear cushions for A5-Pro headphones are designed for professional studio use

      Professional DJ headphone ear cushions

      Professional over-ear cushions

      Swappable 110-mm ear cushions for A5-Pro headphones are designed for professional studio use

        Professional over-ear cushions

        For studio use

        Easy twist and click swappable on-ear cushion

        Bayonet mount cushions easily twist and click into place with the same secure mechanism as a camera lens. Soft on-ear cushions provide long-wearing comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          9  cm
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Weight
          0.048  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          11.5  cm
          Width
          10  cm
          Depth
          6.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.048  kg
          Gross weight
          0.0488  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0008  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 72908 5
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Number of products included
          2
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          25  cm
          Width
          22  cm
          Height
          25.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.576  kg
          Gross weight
          1.3912  kg
          Tare weight
          0.8152  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72908 2
          Number of consumer packages
          12

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          12.05  cm
          Width
          12  cm
          Height
          7  cm
          Net weight
          0.048  kg
          Gross weight
          0.0946  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0466  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72908 9
          Number of consumer packages
          1

