      Thanks to the integrated MP4 player the Philips pocket projector can be used as a standalone device which retrieves its content from the internal 2 GB memory or one of various different types of memory cards.

      Thanks to the integrated MP4 player the Philips pocket projector can be used as a standalone device which retrieves its content from the internal 2 GB memory or one of various different types of memory cards. See all benefits

      Thanks to the integrated MP4 player the Philips pocket projector can be used as a standalone device which retrieves its content from the internal 2 GB memory or one of various different types of memory cards. See all benefits

      Thanks to the integrated MP4 player the Philips pocket projector can be used as a standalone device which retrieves its content from the internal 2 GB memory or one of various different types of memory cards. See all benefits

        • 30 lumens
        Enjoy perfect movie quality

        Enjoy perfect movie quality

        Enjoy perfect movie quality from this battery-powered pocket projector

        Enjoy videos from internal memory, SD card or USB stick

        Enjoy your videos directly from the internal memory, SD card or a USB stick

        Project an image up to 203 cm (80") in size

        Project an image up to 203 cm (80") in size

        Connect numerous portable appliances to your projector

        Connect numerous portable appliances to your projector

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology/optical

          Display technology
          VueG8* LCoS
          Light source
          RGB LED
          LED light source lasts over
          20,000 hours
          Brightness
          up to 30 lumens
          Native resolution
          800 x 600 pixels
          Contrast ratio
          500:1
          Autoswitch
          16:9 and 4:3
          Screen size (diagonal)
          13.2 cm–205.7 cm
          Screen distance
          0.2 m–3.0 m
          Focus
          manual
          Internal memory
          2 GB
          Integrated stand
          for a 6° display angle

        • Supported video standards

          PAL
          yes
          SECAM
          yes
          NTSC
          yes
          480i/p
          yes
          576i/p
          yes
          720i/p
          yes
          1080i/p
          yes

        • Sound

          Internal stereo speaker
          2x0.3 Watt

        • Connection

          Input PC
          VGA: custom plug - requires adapter; USB 2.0 mini USB (mass storage)
          Input audio and video
          Composite video (CVBS) and audio: 3.5 mm A/V jack; Component video (YPbPr): custom plug - requires adapter; SD/SDHC up to 32 GB, MMC and USB
          Output audio
          3.5 mm audio out jack for headphones
          Battery charger
          DC jack

        • Internal media player

          Supported video formats
          Container: Codec: .avi: MJPEG, MPEG-4, H.264; .mov: MJPEG, MPEG-4, H.264; .mp4: MJPEG, MPEG-4, H.264; .mkv: MPEG-4, H.264; .flv: H.263, H.264; .ts: H.264; .m2ts: H.264; .swf: SWF
          Supported audio formats
          MP3, WAV
          Supported photo formats
          JPEG, BMP, PNG, GIF, TIFF
          Supported computer resolution
          VGA (640x480, 60 Hz), SVGA (800x600, 60 Hz), XGA (1.024x768, 60 Hz), WXGA (1.280x768, 60 Hz)

        • Power Supply

          Power adapter
          110-240 V AC, 50-60 Hz, 12 V@2 A for the EU and UK
          Internal battery
          7.4 V @ 2300 mAh
          Battery life
          Standard mode: 2.5 hours; Bright mode: 1.5 hours; LED indicator: battery charge

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          200 x 170 x 80  mm
          Unpacked
          100 x 100 x 32  mm

        • Weight

          Packed
          0.872
          Unpacked (without accessories)
          0.290  kg

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5–40° C
          Storage packed
          -25–60° C
          Storage unpacked
          0–45° C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15–85% RH
          Storage packed
          5–93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15–85% RH

        • Standard package includes

          User guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          Carrying case
          yes
          Tripod
          yes
          AC-adapter
          yes
          Audio/video cable adapter
          Composite
          Mini USB adapter
          male to female
          Mini USB-cable
          yes
          Remote control
          yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

