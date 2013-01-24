Home
    EcoPro40

    LED work light

    RC420B1
    Quality light to get the job done
      -{discount-value}

      EcoPro40 LED work light

      RC420B1

      Quality light to get the job done

      Powerful bright light, non-slip grip, lightweight and versatile, Philips EcoPro40 is an excellent cordless work lamp for everyday use. Also fitted with a handy spotlight, it helps you see even in those narrow dark corners.

      EcoPro40 LED work light

      Quality light to get the job done

      Powerful bright light, non-slip grip, lightweight and versatile, Philips EcoPro40 is an excellent cordless work lamp for everyday use. Also fitted with a handy spotlight, it helps you see even in those narrow dark corners. See all benefits

      Quality light to get the job done

      Powerful bright light, non-slip grip, lightweight and versatile, Philips EcoPro40 is an excellent cordless work lamp for everyday use. Also fitted with a handy spotlight, it helps you see even in those narrow dark corners. See all benefits

      EcoPro40 LED work light

      Quality light to get the job done

      Powerful bright light, non-slip grip, lightweight and versatile, Philips EcoPro40 is an excellent cordless work lamp for everyday use. Also fitted with a handy spotlight, it helps you see even in those narrow dark corners. See all benefits

        EcoPro40

        EcoPro40

        LED work light

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Quality light to get the job done

        Rechargeable hand lamp

        • Rechargeable work lamp
        • 300 lumen / 3 W main light
        • 100 lumen / 1 W spot light
        • 3 hours of battery life

        Powerful light (300 lumen / 3 W) to complete everyday tasks

        Whether you're in your garage, completing some DIY or trying to fix an appliance, it's always handy to have a small lamp around. Philips EcoPro40 delivers a main powerful light beam of 300 lumen (3 W) to help you to see the details you need to get the task completed.

        Spotlight (100 lumen / 1 W) to light up narrow areas

        Philips EcoPro40 also comes fitted with a handy spotlight to illuminate those hard-to-see areas. This strong spotlight on the top of the lamp delivers 100 lumen (1 W), so you can see small details even in those dark corners.

        3 magnets for convenient hands-free lighting

        More often than not, you need both hands when you're working on a task. Philips EcoPro40 comes with 3 in-built magnets so you can easily mount the lamp on any nearby metal surface, such us under a sink or the bonnet of a car.

        Two retractable hooks for convenient hands-free lighting

        When you need both hands free to work, simply hook the EcoPro40 nearby with its two in-built 360° retractable hooks.

        Rechargeable lithium battery lasts up to 8 hours per charge

        Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro40 delivers bright white light from its main beam for up to 3 hours. If you use the spotlight, the battery will last up to 8 hours of continuous use. So with occasional use, the lamp can last days before requiring a recharge.

        Robust housing and shock resistant

        Even the most careful person occasionally drops things. That's why the Philips EcoPro40 is designed with a robust housing, meaning it will survive the occasional drop to the floor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          RC420B1
          Ordering code
          05057145

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          2200  mAh
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 3 hours
          Voltage
          3.7  V
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 8 hours (pointer)
          Battery type
          Li-ion battery
          Charging cable type
          Rechargeable
          Plug type
          Micro USB
          Battery charging time
          around 4 hours
          Power Source
          Li-ion 18650
          Wattage
          3 W + 1 W torch

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6500  K
          Light intensity (boost)
          630 lux at 0.5 m
          Light intensity (eco)
          3100 lux at 0.5 m
          LED lifetime
          Up to 30,000 hours
          Beam angle
          90°
          Light output (eco)
          100 lumens
          Light output
          300 lumens
          Beam angle (pointer)
          15°

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          4.516  g
          Height
          38  cm
          Length
          33  cm
          Width
          20.5  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018050571
          EAN3
          8719018050700

        • Packed product information

          Height
          5.2  cm
          Length
          36  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          1
          Weight with batteries
          615  g
          Width
          18.8  cm
          Size
          Standard
          Cable length
          100 cm

        • Product description

          Hook
          360 degrees retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP20
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          ABS with rubber coating
          Orientable light
          180° pivoting base
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH
          UV leak detector
          No
          Operating Temperature
          0°C to 40°C
          Number of LEDs
          6

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Rechargeable work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

