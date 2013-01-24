Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
The handy SCD271/00 collection by Philips Avent including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush and a white translucent soother 0-6 months. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
The handy SCD271/00 collection by Philips Avent including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush and a white translucent soother 0-6 months. See all benefits
Five different teat flow rates are available.
This product contains 0% BPA
Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.
Unique anti-colic system consists of the Philips Avent teat and adaptor ring allowing air to flow into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy for better digestion.*
The orthodontic, collapsible teat of the translucent pacifier respects the natural development of a baby's palate, teeth and gums. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free.
Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**
As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*
What is included
Design
Development stages
Material
Features
Bottle
Ease of use
Functions