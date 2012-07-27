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Discontinued

Philips AventNewborn Starter Set

SCD271/00

4.6

| (14) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

The handy SCD271/00 collection by Philips Avent including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush and a white translucent soother 0-6 months.

See all benefits

Less colic**

Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

  • Classic

Five different teat flow rates are available

Five different teat flow rates are available

Five different teat flow rates are available.

0% BPA Product

0% BPA Product

This product contains 0% BPA

Curved brush head and moulded tip

Curved brush head and moulded tip

Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

14

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

AVENT newborn starter set

We bought this set before our lo was born although i have planned to exlusively breastfeed her, however it came very handy when the HV said we need to top feed her for her jaudice, The set also comes with extra teats and a bottle brush. A superb products

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

AVENT newborn starter set

We bought this set before our lo was born although i have planned to exlusively breastfeed her, however it came very handy when the HV said we need to top feed her for her jaudice, The set also comes with extra teats and a bottle brush. A superb products

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A must for new mums

I found this set very useful as a starter kit. I am still using all the pieces of the set in one way or another. My baby is now 7 months and use the small bottles for water or measuring or can even be used a food containers with the discs you can purchase which act as a seal for the bottle. The dummy is a neat size for a small baby. A good buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD271/00 Newborn Starter Set

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Disclaimers

  1. A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.