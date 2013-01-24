Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Philips Avent

    Newborn Starter Set

    SCD271/00
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      SCD271/00
      Find support for this product

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      The handy SCD271/00 collection by Philips Avent including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush and a white translucent soother 0-6 months. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

      The handy SCD271/00 collection by Philips Avent including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush and a white translucent soother 0-6 months. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sets

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Newborn Starter Set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

        Less colic**

        • Classic
        Five different teat flow rates are available

        Five different teat flow rates are available

        Five different teat flow rates are available.

        0% BPA Product

        0% BPA Product

        This product contains 0% BPA

        Curved brush head and moulded tip

        Curved brush head and moulded tip

        Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

        Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

        Bottles clinically proven to reduce colic

        Unique anti-colic system consists of the Philips Avent teat and adaptor ring allowing air to flow into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy for better digestion.*

        Orthodontic soother

        Orthodontic soother

        The orthodontic, collapsible teat of the translucent pacifier respects the natural development of a baby's palate, teeth and gums. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free.

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the teat

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the teat

        Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**

        Clinically proven anti-colic system

        Clinically proven anti-colic system

        As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Bottle and teat brush
          1  pcs
          Translucent pacifier
          1  pcs
          Baby bottle
          4  pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Material

          BPA-free*
          Yes

        • Features

          Can be sterilised
          Yes

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Easy latch on
          • Promotes teat acceptance
          Teat
          Flexes to feeding rhythm
          Anti-colic valve
          Two piece anti-colic system

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • *A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
              • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount