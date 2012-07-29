2 year warranty
Discontinued
0–6m
For easy removal of the Philips Avent soother at any time
Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the soother ends up upside down in the mouth.
The Philips Avent silicone teat is taste-free and odour-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean, and it doesn't get sticky. The teat is strong, long-lasting, and won't become misshapen or discoloured over time.
5.0
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SRiffat
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
the product is good
My hubby buy it for the baby and it was good.my baby loves to play with it or sometimes she just go to sleep by putting in her mouth after a while.
This review was made for SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
This review was made for SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Best dummy you can buy
Great dummy, comes in so many colours and is robust after months of use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Cheryl2012
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great product :)
My baby loved this type of soother. I had tried a few other brands on him first but this type was the only one he would take to. They are well made and being orthodontic makes it even better for a little one's mouth. Would highly reccomend to everyone who is planning on giving their baby a soother.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF132/02 Freeflow soothers
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.