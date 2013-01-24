Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Advanced orthodontic soothers

    SCF184/13
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Advanced orthodontic soothers

      SCF184/13
      Find support for this product

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/13 is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Advanced orthodontic soothers

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/13 is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change. See all benefits

        Designed to help healthy oral development

        Developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann

        • 0–6m
        Unique "wings"

        Unique "wings"

        Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimise the pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly, resulting in less pressure per tooth.

        Shaped teat

        Shaped teat

        The teat is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in a natural position.

        Snap on hygienic cap

        Snap on hygienic cap

        To keep sterilised teats hygienic.

        User-friendly silicone teats

        User-friendly silicone teats

        The Philips Avent silicone teat is taste-free and odour-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean, and it doesn't get sticky. The teat is strong, long-lasting, and won't become misshapen or discoloured over time.

        This product is approved by IDHF

        This product is approved by IDHF

        Our soothers have been approved by the International Dental Health Foundation. The foundation is a leading independent oral health charity that works to improve the standard of oral health care worldwide. The new advanced orthodontic teat was developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann.

        Can be sterilised

        Can be sterilised

        Dishwasher Safe

        Dishwasher Safe

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Germany
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone soother
          1  pcs
          Snap on hygienic cap
          1  pcs

        • Features

          Can be sterilised
          Yes
          BPA-Free
          Yes
          Helps to comfort your baby
          Yes
          Hygienic cap
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Do not tie soother around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

