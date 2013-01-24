Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Avent

    Microwave Steriliser Starter Set

    SCF277/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes* Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes* Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set

      SCF277/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      AVENT Microwave Steriliser Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set

      Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      AVENT Microwave Steriliser Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

      Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      AVENT Microwave Steriliser Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set

      Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      AVENT Microwave Steriliser Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Microwave Steriliser Starter Set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

        Ultra-fast steriliser, easy to use

        • Classic
        Just add water, load and place in the microwave

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

        Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

        Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

        The Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser has been designed to fit most microwaves on the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra steriliser for at the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

        Side grips close the lid securely

        Side grips close the lid securely

        The microwave steriliser has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the steriliser out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the steriliser safely.

        Holds six Philips Avent bottles

        Holds six Philips Avent bottles

        Despite its small size, it is the only microwave steriliser that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilisers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser allows you to sterilise a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilising breast pumps.

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

        Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Sterilisation Time
          2 min at 1100-1850 W, 4 min at 850-1000 W, 6 min at 500-800 W
          Water capacity
          200 ml

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm
          Weight
          740  g

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Microwave steam steriliser
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4 oz
          2  pcs
          Classic Bottle 9 oz
          2  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Measuring jug
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0–6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 2 min at 1100-1850 W, 4 min at 850-1000 W, 6 min at 500-800 W.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount