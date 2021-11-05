2 year warranty
Discontinued
Classic
Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.
The Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser has been designed to fit most microwaves on the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra steriliser for at the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.
Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Joilen
05/11/2021
België
Makkelijk in gebruik
Heel makkelijk in gebruik. Je kan hier veel flesjes tegelijk met steriliseren en in enkele minuten is het klaar!
Pros
Makkelijk in gebruik, niet te groot, geen onnodige kabels, ...
This review was made for SCF277/01 Startset met magnetronsterilisator
This review was made for SCF277/01 Startset met magnetronsterilisator
gaelle
16/10/2011
France
ne sert pas que de stérilisateur
mon fils à maintenant 5 ans et je l'utilise toujours. pas pour les biberons mais pour stéreliser mes petits pots pour la confiture ou tout simplement cuire des légumes à la vapeur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF277/51 Kit stérilisateur micro-ondes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF277/51 Kit stérilisateur micro-ondes
gaelle
16/10/2011
France
ne sert pas que de stérilisateur
mon fils à maintenant 5 ans et je l'utilise toujours. pas pour les biberons mais pour stéreliser mes petits pots pour la confiture ou tout simplement cuire des légumes à la vapeur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF277/51 Kit stérilisateur micro-ondes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF277/51 Kit stérilisateur micro-ondes
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
2 min at 1100-1850 W, 4 min at 850-1000 W, 6 min at 500-800 W.