Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Philips Avent

    ultra soft snuggle

    SCF348/13
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • More comfort from every cuddle More comfort from every cuddle More comfort from every cuddle
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle

      SCF348/13
      Overall Rating / 5

      More comfort from every cuddle

      The Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush animal with an ultra soft soother. The snuggle is lightly weighted to keep it close to babies so that they feel secure. It's easy to find and detaches from the soother for effortless cleaning. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £22.49

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle

      More comfort from every cuddle

      The Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush animal with an ultra soft soother. The snuggle is lightly weighted to keep it close to babies so that they feel secure. It's easy to find and detaches from the soother for effortless cleaning. See all benefits

      More comfort from every cuddle

      The Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush animal with an ultra soft soother. The snuggle is lightly weighted to keep it close to babies so that they feel secure. It's easy to find and detaches from the soother for effortless cleaning. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £22.49

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle

      More comfort from every cuddle

      The Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush animal with an ultra soft soother. The snuggle is lightly weighted to keep it close to babies so that they feel secure. It's easy to find and detaches from the soother for effortless cleaning. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all soothers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ultra soft snuggle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        More comfort from every cuddle

        Includes ultra soft soother

        • Plush with ultra soft soother
        • 0m+
        • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
        • 1 x snuggle and 1 x 0–6 M soother
        Helps you and your baby find the soother

        Helps you and your baby find the soother

        No more hunting and searching for soothers! The plush animal makes the soother easy to find.

        Babies will enjoy extra comfort with every cuddle

        Babies will enjoy extra comfort with every cuddle

        Babies will enjoy extra comfort when they cuddle their plush animals. Made of soft fabric, their lightly weighted paws help keep soothers in place.

        Plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers

        Plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers

        The plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers, so you can mix and match and create the product that is right for baby.

        Pick your favourite or collect all four adorable characters

        Pick your favourite or collect all four adorable characters

        Babies will love to snuggle with any of our four adorable characters: giraffe, monkey, elephant or seal. Our plush snuggle animals are a soothing and friendly companion for baby. And when baby relaxes, so can you.

        Detaches for easy cleaning

        Detaches for easy cleaning

        Plush animal easily detaches from ultra soft soother and both are easy to clean. And you'll feel confident knowing that baby can always enjoy a clean soothing experience.

        The soother can be cleaned and sterilised separately

        The soother can be cleaned and sterilised separately

        The plush animals are machine washable and soothers can be cleaned in your dishwasher, in a steriliser or in boiling water. Feel good knowing that it is always clean and safe for your little one.

        Cuddly, soft snuggle included with ultra soft soother

        Cuddly, soft snuggle included with ultra soft soother

        Cuddly, soft snuggle included with our ultra soft soother. Made of flexible silicone, it's soft on baby's delicate skin and designed to prevent skin marks.

        Soft flexible shield for more comfort and fewer skin marks

        Soft flexible shield for more comfort and fewer skin marks

        To help protect delicate skin, our ultra soft flexible shield follows the shape of babies' cheeks. It leaves fewer marks and less irritation so that babies can enjoy a more comfortable soothing experience.*

        98% of babies accept the textured silicone teats*

        98% of babies accept the textured silicone teats*

        Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teat and 98% said that their babies accept the Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          ultra soft snuggle
          1  pcs
          0–6 M ultra soft soother
          1  pcs

        • Safety

          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Soother can be sterilised
          Yes
          Soother is dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Plush is machine washable
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • According to a consumer test in the USA with 112 mums in 2016, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation
            • 2016–2017 consumer tests in the USA show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured teat used in our ultra soft and ultra air soothers
            • No. 1 global soother brand
            • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
            • Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

            Introducing uGrow, 
            our free healthy baby development app


            Download the world’s first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters.

             

            Let uGrow help you discover patterns to support your little one’s healthy development.

             

            Find out more

            Apple store
            Play store

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount