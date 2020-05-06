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  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle
  • More comfort from every cuddle

Philips AventBaby snuggle with soother

SCF348/13

4.7
| (175) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
More comfort from every cuddle
The Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush animal with an ultra soft soother. The snuggle is lightly weighted to keep it close to babies so that they feel secure. It's easy to find and detaches from the soother for effortless cleaning.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Includes ultra soft soother

More comfort from every cuddle

  • Plush with ultra soft soother

  • 0m+

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 1 x snuggle and 1 x 0–6 M soother

Helps you and your baby find the soother

Helps you and your baby find the soother

No more hunting and searching for soothers! The plush animal makes the soother easy to find.

Babies will enjoy extra comfort with every cuddle

Babies will enjoy extra comfort with every cuddle

Babies will enjoy extra comfort when they cuddle their plush animals. Made of soft fabric, their lightly weighted paws help keep soothers in place.

Plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers

Plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers

The plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers, so you can mix and match and create the product that is right for baby.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

175

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

1

06/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing soft dummy

I got this soft giraffe snuggle dummy for my little daughter Maya and im so pleased that i got it the dummy is soft not too hard on her gums , the snuggle giraffe is very comforting for her when she asleep and the best thing you can detach giraffe if its need a wash love it will buy it again

Pros

Soft easy detached dummy

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle

06/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for newborns

The toy was easy to open it was very clean and in enclosed packaging my baby loved it straight away she gripped onto the giraffe and soothes her when she cried too as it gave her something soft to cling too other than myself easy to wipe clean and so easy to wash highly recommend

Pros

Easy to wipe

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle

13/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cute little giraffe with soother

My baby absolutely love cute little giraffe with soother. Soother : Silicone material is ultra soft, they are light weight, perfect size (don't squish his little nose) Cute little giraffe : Is a gorgeous soft toy, nice to touch... quality is excellent, very safe for babies. Right size and that it fit with soother, easy to find at night. My baby boy takes cute giraffe it everywhere, love playing and sleeps with him. I recommend by another mums, this is really very cool and safe products for you little one

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF348/11 ultra soft snuggle

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. According to a consumer test in the USA with 112 mums in 2016, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation

  2. 2016–2017 consumer tests in the USA show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured teat used in our ultra soft and ultra air soothers

  3. No. 1 global soother brand

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  5. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage