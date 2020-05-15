Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Avent Advanced

    Fast bottle warmer

    SCF355/09
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    Avent
    • Quick and even warming Quick and even warming Quick and even warming
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Advanced Fast bottle warmer

      SCF355/09
      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Quick and even warming

      When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hot spots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits

      Quick and even warming

      When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hot spots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits

      Quick and even warming

      When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hot spots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits

      Quick and even warming

      When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hot spots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Baby bottle warmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Advanced

        Advanced

        Fast bottle warmer

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Quick and even warming

        Evenly warms in just 3 minutes

        • Warms evenly, no hotspots
        • Warms quickly
        • Gentle defrosting
        • Keep Warm function
        Made from one part for easy cleaning

        Made from one part for easy cleaning

        Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

        Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

        Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

        Simply turn the knob to switch the baby bottle warmer on and select your warming setting. The bottle warmer comes with a helpful warming reference table so you can easily work out how long the warming will take.

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and most common brands

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and most common brands

        The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

        Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

        Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

        The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water. Simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

        Warms quickly and evenly

        Warms quickly and evenly

        The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

        Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

        Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

        The bottle warmer will warm 150 ml/5 oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

        Use to warm baby food too

        Use to warm baby food too

        As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.

        Keep your milk warm

        Keep your milk warm

        Milk or baby food is warmed at a slow pace, it will be kept warm at the right temperature and be ready when you need it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 V~, 50 Hz
          Power consumption
          275  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
          Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
          175 x 185 x 160  mm

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Europe
          Produced in
          China

        • What is included

          Bottle warmer
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • For 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22 °C / 72 °F in a 260 ml / 9 oz Philips Natural bottle
            • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2 oz/60 ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.