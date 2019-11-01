Search terms

    Philips Avent Premium

    Fast bottle warmer

    SCF358/02
    Avent
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Premium Fast bottle warmer

      SCF358/02
      Smart and easy warming

      Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control sensor automatically adjusts the heating pattern so the warmer warms quickly and evenly. See all benefits

        Smart and easy warming

        Take the guesswork out of feed preparation

        • Warms evenly, no hotspots
        • Quick warming and defrosting mode
        • Suitable for milk and baby food
        Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

        Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

        Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

        Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

        Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

        Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

        Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

        Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

        When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

        Easy to clean

        Easy to clean

        Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

        Keeps milk warm for up to 60 min and automatically shuts off

        Keeps milk warm for up to 60 min and automatically shuts off

        Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.

        Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

        Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

        Designed to fit your baby's favourite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Power consumption
          400  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
          Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
          175 x 185 x 160  mm

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Europe
          Produced in
          China

        • What is included

          Bottle warmer
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • For 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22 °C / 72 °F in a 260 ml / 9 oz Philips Natural bottle
