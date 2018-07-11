2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB4205WT/00
12.2 mm drivers/open-back
In-ear
Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.
3.7
of 5
13
Reviews
Robjol
11/07/2018
Nederland
Philips Bluetooth hoofdtelefoon
Dit is een prachtige bluetooth hoofdtelefoon die er niet alleen mooi uitziet en waar een mooi geluid uit komt maar ook makkelijk is in de bediening. De accu gaat lang mee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4205WT Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4205WT Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon
L.123
26/04/2020
Deutschland
Angenehmer Tragekomfort
Eine der weniger Kopfhörer, die gut im Ohr sitzen und auch nach längerem hören nicht unangenehm werden!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4205WT Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4205WT Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Schbaiderei
17/04/2020
Deutschland
Bester Kopfhörer zum Joggen und Arbeiten
Super Akkulaufzeit. Super halt. Kein verlieren der Kopfhörer. Haben bereits zwei davon.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4205WT Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4205WT Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer
Actual results may vary