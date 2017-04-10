Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4205WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      SHB4205WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Ultra light. Big sound.

        Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

        Ultra light. Big sound.

        Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Ultra light. Big sound.

          Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all In-ear and ear-bud

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

            Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Ultra light. Big sound.

            Gravity-defying headphones

            • 12.2 mm drivers/open-back
            • In-ear
            Sleek metallic gloss accents

            Sleek metallic gloss accents

            Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

            Remote control for hands-free calls and music

            Remote control for hands-free calls and music

            The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

            Bass tube for rich bass

            Bass tube for rich bass

            Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

            High-power drivers clear sound

            High-power drivers clear sound

            High-power 12.2-mm (0.5") drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

            Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

            Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

            So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

            Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

            Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

            Super slim neckband is designed to fit everyone. So light you'll forget you're wearing them.

            Never miss a call with vibration mode

            Never miss a call with vibration mode

            The neckband vibrates when calls come in, so you'll never miss a call.

            Rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime

            With 7 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

            Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

            Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls, without the hassle of cables.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design

              Colour
              White

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Closed
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Impedance
              32 Ohm
              Speaker diameter
              12.2 mm
              Frequency range
              9-21,000 Hz
              Maximum power input
              30 mW
              Sensitivity
              105  dB
              Diaphragm
              PET

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              • HFP
              • HSP
              Bluetooth version
              4.1
              Maximum range
              Up to 10  m

            • Convenience

              Volume control
              Yes
              Call Management
              • Call on Hold
              • Switch between 2 calls
              • Answer/End Call
              • Microphone mute
              • Reject Call
              • Switch between call and music

            • Accessories

              USB cable
              Yes

            • Power

              Battery type
              Li-Polymer
              Rechargeable
              Yes
              Standby time
              120* hr
              Talk time
              7* hr
              Music play time
              7*  hr

            • Product dimensions

              Height
              17.5  cm
              Width
              13.5  cm
              Depth
              1.5  cm
              Weight
              0.038  kg

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Carton
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Both
              Height
              17.5  cm
              Width
              18.5  cm
              Depth
              2.5  cm
              Gross weight
              0.107  kg
              Net weight
              0.038  kg
              Tare weight
              0.069  kg
              EAN
              69 51613 99155 8

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Length
              20.5  cm
              Width
              9.5  cm
              Height
              20.8  cm
              Gross weight
              0.418  kg
              Net weight
              0.114  kg
              Tare weight
              0.304  kg
              GTIN
              1 69 51613 99155 5

            • Inner Carton

              GTIN
              2 69 51613 99155 2
              Number of consumer packages
              3

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • Actual results may vary

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.