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All series

  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.

Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4205WT/00

3.7
| (13) Reviews
Ultra light. Big sound.
Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears.
See all benefits

Gravity-defying headphones

Ultra light. Big sound.

  • 12.2 mm drivers/open-back

  • In-ear

Sleek metallic gloss accents

Sleek metallic gloss accents

Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

Remote control for hands-free calls and music

Remote control for hands-free calls and music

The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

Bass tube for rich bass

Bass tube for rich bass

Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

13

Reviews

3

11/07/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Philips Bluetooth hoofdtelefoon

Dit is een prachtige bluetooth hoofdtelefoon die er niet alleen mooi uitziet en waar een mooi geluid uit komt maar ook makkelijk is in de bediening. De accu gaat lang mee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4205WT Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4205WT Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon

26/04/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Angenehmer Tragekomfort

Eine der weniger Kopfhörer, die gut im Ohr sitzen und auch nach längerem hören nicht unangenehm werden!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4205WT Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4205WT Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

17/04/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Bester Kopfhörer zum Joggen und Arbeiten

Super Akkulaufzeit. Super halt. Kein verlieren der Kopfhörer. Haben bereits zwei davon.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4205WT Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4205WT Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary