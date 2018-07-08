2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB4405WT/00
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.
3.4
of 5
21
Reviews
Peppa2106
08/07/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great headphones
I tried quite a wide selection of headphones before purchasing these. Those I tried were expensive high quality ones but just didn’t feel right somehow. Then I found these and they are brilliant- light, well fitting - I use them for running-, sound quality is good and they last ages before needing a recharge. Delighted with them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
CazzaBow
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Fab wireless headphones
Easy to use, good sound quality throughout, highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Eckie1953
22/12/2017
United Kingdom
Light and easy to use
These headphones are very easy to use, very comfortable and produce a great sound. For such a reasonable price they are a great bargain. I have connected with various devices with no trouble at all. I particularly like the fact that there is a vocal warning when the battery is running low. I thoroughly recommend these headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary