Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Ultra light. Big sound.
Philips Flite Ultrlite Wireless headphones are incredibly lightweight yet surprisingly powerful. Free from wires that hold you down, they are slim and compact with a flat-folding design that makes them an ideal companion wherever you go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra light. Big sound.
Philips Flite Ultrlite Wireless headphones are incredibly lightweight yet surprisingly powerful. Free from wires that hold you down, they are slim and compact with a flat-folding design that makes them an ideal companion wherever you go. See all benefits
Ultra light. Big sound.
Philips Flite Ultrlite Wireless headphones are incredibly lightweight yet surprisingly powerful. Free from wires that hold you down, they are slim and compact with a flat-folding design that makes them an ideal companion wherever you go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra light. Big sound.
Philips Flite Ultrlite Wireless headphones are incredibly lightweight yet surprisingly powerful. Free from wires that hold you down, they are slim and compact with a flat-folding design that makes them an ideal companion wherever you go. See all benefits
Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.
Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.
Flat folding for easy portability.
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls, without the hassle of cables.
With 9 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
Design
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Power
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton