ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.
  • Ultra light. Big sound.

Discontinued

FliteWireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4405WT/00

3.4
| (21) Reviews
Ultra light. Big sound.
Philips Flite Ultrlite Wireless headphones are incredibly lightweight yet surprisingly powerful. Free from wires that hold you down, they are slim and compact with a flat-folding design that makes them an ideal companion wherever you go.
See all benefits

Gravity-defying headphones

Ultra light. Big sound.

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

Remote control for hands-free calls and music

Remote control for hands-free calls and music

The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

21

Reviews

08/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great headphones

I tried quite a wide selection of headphones before purchasing these. Those I tried were expensive high quality ones but just didn’t feel right somehow. Then I found these and they are brilliant- light, well fitting - I use them for running-, sound quality is good and they last ages before needing a recharge. Delighted with them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

16/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fab wireless headphones

Easy to use, good sound quality throughout, highly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

22/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Light and easy to use

These headphones are very easy to use, very comfortable and produce a great sound. For such a reasonable price they are a great bargain. I have connected with various devices with no trouble at all. I particularly like the fact that there is a vocal warning when the battery is running low. I thoroughly recommend these headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary