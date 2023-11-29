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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Headphones
All series
Bluetooth headset
Discontinued
Support
SHB5250BK/00
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For iOS and Android
Philips Headphones App allows you to take full advantage of your headphones' potential. You can access all the features that will give you the best audio experience from your mobile device.
Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
All (5)
Can I use the Philips headphone for voice calls via PC?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
Can I use the Philips Bluetooth headphone with a computer?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Troubleshooting for pairing and connecting problem
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low
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