      Get freedom from wires with this neckband wireless headphones. Philips UpBeat Metalix Pro features quality drivers for big bass and oval tube inserts for comfort. A vacuum metallised housing adds professional elegance and sophistication. See all benefits

      Get freedom from wires with this neckband wireless headphones. Philips UpBeat Metalix Pro features quality drivers for big bass and oval tube inserts for comfort. A vacuum metallised housing adds professional elegance and sophistication. See all benefits

        Ultralight, stable and comfy neckband

        • 8-mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        • Flat cable
        A high quality, glossy coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

        An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

        Powerful speakers in a compact design ensure a perfect fit, clear sound and big bass.

        A soft rubberised neckband design for ultimate convenience and stability.

        Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls, without the hassle of cables.

        Enjoy the freedom of listening music and phone calls - without the hassle of a cable. Change tracks, volume control, and answer calls with an easy-to-use remote control.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

        Tangle-free flat cable for convenience on the go

        Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency range
          10–21,000Hz
          Sound Enhancement
          • Echo Control
          • Noise Reduction
          Speaker diameter
          8 mm
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          16 ohm
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          16.5  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Width
          10.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.379  kg
          Height
          19  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71007 4
          Net weight
          0.129  kg
          Tare weight
          0.25  kg

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music
          • Microphone mute
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Music play time
          7*  hour(s)
          Standby time
          160* hr
          Talk time
          7* hr
          Battery weight
          2.5 g

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.3  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          15  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 25970 71007 7
          Gross weight
          0.096  kg
          Net weight
          0.043  kg
          Tare weight
          0.053  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          15  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm
          Depth
          1.6  cm
          Weight
          0.03  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Included
          USB cable
          Included for charging

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Actual results may vary
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.