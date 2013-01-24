Home
    Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

    SHC5100/10
      Wireless freedom

      No more hassle with cables; you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design of these Philips SHC5100/10 headphones, they're comfortable for extended use.

        Wireless freedom

        Fully rechargeable wireless headphones

        • Over-ear

        32 mm speaker driver delivers high-performance sound

        The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

        Self-adjusting inner headband

        Typically, headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be inconvenient as it usually has to be done every time you use them. But now you can get your music fix faster and easier thanks to the flexible, self-adjusting inner headband on these headphones, which automatically adjusts to your head's shape and size.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

        With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

        Fully rechargeable

        The headphones are designed to be used with rechargeable batteries. No worries about cost for repeated use.

        Choose from 2 channels to minimise interference

        With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          100 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Impedance
          24  ohm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Channel separation
          > 30 dB
          Pilot tone frequency
          19  kHz
          Effective range
          100 m
          Carrier frequency range
          863.0 - 865.0 MHz
          Modulation
          FM
          Number of channels
          2

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Double PLL
          Yes
          Operating time
          ~10 hours
          Automatic power off
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 8 V/200 mA

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.86  kg
          Net weight
          1.254  kg
          Tare weight
          1.606  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Height
          32.5  cm
          Length
          32.5  cm
          Width
          26  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 70493 5

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          10  cm
          Gross weight
          0.752  kg
          Height
          32  cm
          Net weight
          0.418  kg
          Tare weight
          0.334  kg
          Width
          24  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Display
          EAN
          69 23410 70493 8
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          8.5  cm
          Height
          22  cm
          Weight
          0.178  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries
        • Power adapter

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

