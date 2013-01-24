Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Surround Sound
Fully immerse yourself in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer's uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Surround Sound
Fully immerse yourself in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer's uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure. See all benefits
Surround Sound
Fully immerse yourself in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer's uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Surround Sound
Fully immerse yourself in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer's uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure. See all benefits
Wireless Hi-Fi Headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
3D sound technology reproduces multi-dimensional sound for a spectacular and immersive cinematic experience.
40-mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior high-fidelity sound performance.
The 100-m transmission range lets you have the ease and freedom of enjoying your music around your home.
The docking station provides you with a convenient location to not only store but also charge your headphones when they're not in use.
Kleer wireless technology delivers uncompressed audio for high-fidelity sound that's true to the original recording.
True CD sound quality lets you get the most out of your music enjoyment, thanks to a sophisticated digital transmission process that guarantees no data compression. What you hear is richly detailed and faithful to the original music source.
The volume controls are conveniently located on the ear can for quick and intuitive sound adjustments. No need to search for the volume up or down – simply tap the top of the ear can for volume up or the bottom for volume down.
Product dimensions
Sound
Sound level
System
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Connector tips
Power
Weight
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton