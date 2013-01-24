Home
    Wireless Hi-Fi Headphones

    SHD9200/10
    • Surround Sound Surround Sound Surround Sound
      Surround Sound

      Surround Sound

Fully immerse yourself in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer's uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure.

        Surround Sound

        Digital wireless headphones system

        • Over-ear
        • Black
        3D sound technology for multi-dimensional cinematic sound

        3D sound technology for multi-dimensional cinematic sound

        3D sound technology reproduces multi-dimensional sound for a spectacular and immersive cinematic experience.

        40-mm neodymium speaker drivers for superior Hi-Fi sound

        40-mm neodymium speaker drivers for superior Hi-Fi sound

        40-mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior high-fidelity sound performance.

        100-m transmission range for freedom of enjoyment at home

        100-m transmission range for freedom of enjoyment at home

        The 100-m transmission range lets you have the ease and freedom of enjoying your music around your home.

        Docking station for convenient charging and storage

        Docking station for convenient charging and storage

        The docking station provides you with a convenient location to not only store but also charge your headphones when they're not in use.

        Open-back architecture for balanced, highly detailed sound

        Open-back architecture for balanced, highly detailed sound

        Dual digital and analogue inputs to connect 2 audio sources

        Dual digital and analogue inputs to connect 2 audio sources

        Kleer's lossless transmission for truly immersive listening

        Kleer wireless technology delivers uncompressed audio for high-fidelity sound that's true to the original recording.

        True CD sound quality lets you enjoy your music fully

        True CD sound quality lets you get the most out of your music enjoyment, thanks to a sophisticated digital transmission process that guarantees no data compression. What you hear is richly detailed and faithful to the original music source.

        Wireless volume control for convenient and intuitive use

        The volume controls are conveniently located on the ear can for quick and intuitive sound adjustments. No need to search for the volume up or down – simply tap the top of the ear can for volume up or the bottom for volume down.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          9  cm
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          8.5  cm
          Weight
          0.249  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Frequency response
          2400 – 2483.5 M  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Signal/noise ratio
          >=89 dB
          THD
          <0.5%

        • Sound level

          Sound pressure level
          96 dB

        • System

          Type
          Dynamic

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency range
          17 - 24000  MHz
          Number of channels
          15

        • Convenience

          Base Station Features
          Power LED Indicator
          Operating time
          up to 20 hrs
          Battery charging indicator
          yes

        • Connector tips

          Audio input connector
          Digital: Coaxial, Analogue: RCA

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 700 mAh NiMH rechargeable batteries
          Power supply transmitter
          DC 5 V 300 mA
          Standby power consumption
          500 mW

        • Weight

          Headphones weight
          270  g

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 71641 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          13  cm
          Gross weight
          1.202  kg
          Height
          32  cm
          Net weight
          0.688  kg
          Tare weight
          0.514  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          24  cm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71641 9
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          4.25  kg
          Height
          32.5  cm
          Length
          41.3  cm
          Net weight
          2.064  kg
          Tare weight
          2.186  kg
          Width
          26  cm

