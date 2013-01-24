Home
    Earbud headphones

    SHE1350/00
    • Bass Vents Bass Vents Bass Vents
      Bass Vents

      With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

      Earbud headphones

      Bass Vents

      With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

      Bass Vents

      With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

      Earbud headphones

      Bass Vents

      With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

        Bass Vents

        for enhanced sound

        • 14.8-mm drivers/open-back
        • Ear bud

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

        14.8 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 14.8 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1  m

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.552  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Length
          20.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.264  kg
          Tare weight
          0.288  kg
          Width
          12  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 33603 5
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.58  kg
          Height
          21  cm
          Length
          43  cm
          Net weight
          1.056  kg
          Tare weight
          1.524  kg
          Width
          25  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 33604 2
          Number of consumer packages
          96

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.02  kg
          Height
          11.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.011  kg
          Tare weight
          0.009  kg
          Width
          8.4  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 33602 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Frequency response
          10 - 22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          14.8  mm

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          13.5 cm*3.2 cm*17.5 cm
          Weight
          0.011  kg

