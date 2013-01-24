Home
      Headphones with mic

      SHE3015TL/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Extra bass

      Philips SHE3015 headphones with jelly body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colours. The built-in mic and control make hands-free talking on mobile easy. See all benefits

        Extra bass

        Soft body for comfy fit

        • 14.8-mm drivers/open-back
        • Ear bud

        14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers for high quality sound

        Large 14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

        Flexi-Grip design for durability

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Rubberised front caps for wearing comfort

        A rubberised front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

        Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

        The transparent, rubberised headphone body moulds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Teal

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          25  mW
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          14.8  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Frequency response
          9 - 22 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 73227 6
          Depth
          2.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0,0339  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.0134  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Tare weight
          0,0205  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Width
          5.2  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0,1287  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 73227 0
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          17.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.0402  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0,0885  kg
          Width
          8  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1,2586  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 73227 3
          Height
          16.3  cm
          Length
          34.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.3216  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          0,9370  kg
          Width
          19.7  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.25  cm
          Height
          2.1  cm
          Weight
          0.0134  kg
          Width
          1.6  cm

