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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3800WT/00

2.7

| (3) Reviews

Extra bass

The small and colourful SHE3800 packs a punch with its efficient speakers, which deliver ultra-dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure an ergonomic fit.

See all benefits

Compact earphones with oval sound tube

Extra bass

  • White

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

Efficient 8.6 mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

Efficient 8.6 mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

Small and efficient 8.6 mm speaker drivers deliver clear sound for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3

16/04/2016

España

España

Exelente sonido

Además de aislar el sonido, se sienten muy cómodos y suenan genial!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3800WT Auriculares intrauditivos

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3800WT Auriculares intrauditivos

26/08/2014

France

France

ce produit MP3 (2012) est très moyen !

dans le métro, le train l'isolation phonique n'est pas suffisante. pour entendre comme il faut les graves il faut appuyer à fond dans les oreilles avec Ses doigts.

This review was made for SHE3800PK In-Ear Headphones

This review was made for SHE3800PK In-Ear Headphones

18/08/2016

France

France

Ne respecte pas ses promesses

Je ne sais pas si c'est ma paire qui est deffectueuse ou le model en lui même , les aigue font mal aux oreilles et les basses sont presque inexistantes

This review was made for SHE3800PK In-Ear Headphones

This review was made for SHE3800PK In-Ear Headphones

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