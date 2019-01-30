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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE5205WT/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Powerful sound

SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberised back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable.

See all benefits

Small in size, Big in bass

Powerful sound

  • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Spring steel cable relief for tough usage

Spring steel cable relief for tough usage

The spring steel cable relief and the rubberised back of the housing provide extra protection to withstand the toughest use.

Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable for more powerful sound

Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable and robust headphone housing, deliver a great sound and a deep bass.

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

30/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Exceptional

From the audio quality to the microphone clarity, they are guaranteed to exceed your expectations. 5 star product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic

11/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for sound quality

Everything in the description is true. Durable cable, thin mini-jack, noise isolation, quality sound with true bass. Don't expect Razer Hammerhead quality - this costs MUCH less.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic

23/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb Bass Quality

I am using Philips headphone seen3 years of different product.. its best product in the market now..i recommend Philips always...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic

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