Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHE5205WT/00
Powerful sound
SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberised back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable.
8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The spring steel cable relief and the rubberised back of the housing provide extra protection to withstand the toughest use.
Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable and robust headphone housing, deliver a great sound and a deep bass.
The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
TerenceG9
30/01/2019
United Kingdom
Exceptional
From the audio quality to the microphone clarity, they are guaranteed to exceed your expectations. 5 star product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic
Meelperd
11/03/2018
United Kingdom
Perfect for sound quality
Everything in the description is true. Durable cable, thin mini-jack, noise isolation, quality sound with true bass. Don't expect Razer Hammerhead quality - this costs MUCH less.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic
Maggy
23/09/2017
United Kingdom
Superb Bass Quality
I am using Philips headphone seen3 years of different product.. its best product in the market now..i recommend Philips always...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE5205BK Headphones with mic