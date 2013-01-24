Home
    Headphones with mic

    SHE5205WT/00
    Powerful sound
      Headphones with mic

      SHE5205WT/00
      Powerful sound

      SHE5205 is a robust in-ear headphone with a rubberised back for protection. Explosive speaker drivers produce deep bass that makes the sound as powerful as the looks. Exceptional noise isolation, mic and control on the durable cable.

        Powerful sound

        Small in size, Big in bass

        • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
        • In-ear
        Quality 8.6 mm drivers with powerful magnet

        Quality 8.6 mm drivers with powerful magnet

        Quality 8.6 mm driver reinforced with a powerful magnet for efficient production of lower frequency ranges

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

        The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalised and perfect fit.

        Spring steel cable relief for tough usage

        Spring steel cable relief for tough usage

        The spring steel cable relief and the rubberised back of the housing provide extra protection to withstand the toughest use.

        Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable for more powerful sound

        Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable and robust headphone housing, deliver a great sound and a deep bass.

        Contoured earphone body for comfort during longer periods of use

        Contoured earphone body allowing comfort for longer periods of wear.

        Reinforced cable for durability

        Enforced 2.5 mm diameter cable and a robust headphone housing, perfect for heavy-beat lovers

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Frequency response
          10 - 22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Compatible with:
          iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony Ericsson

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.145  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70659 3
          Height
          6.3  cm
          Length
          17.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.0585  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.0865  kg
          Width
          8.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.364  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70659 6
          Height
          13.9  cm
          Length
          35.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.468  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          0.896  kg
          Width
          18.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 70659 9
          Gross weight
          0.0365  kg
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.0195  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          5  cm

