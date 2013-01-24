Home
      It provides you with powerful sound and bass thanks to the 1000-mW power-handling capacity and 32-mm neodymium drivers. With the rotational soft cushioned ear shells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

        Powerful sound

        with DJ monitoring style

        • DJ monitor style
        • Red
        32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

        32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

        Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

        Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

        Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

        Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Closed-type acoustics provide good sound isolation

        The closed-type acoustics of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          1000 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Cable Connection
          two-sided
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 71605 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          19.95  cm
          Depth
          7.9  inch
          Gross weight
          0.2285  kg
          Gross weight
          0.504  lb
          Height
          25.7  cm
          Height
          10.1  inch
          Net weight
          0.1405  kg
          Net weight
          0.31  lb
          Tare weight
          0.194  lb
          Tare weight
          0.088  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          4.5  cm
          Width
          1.8  inch

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71605 1
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Gross weight
          1.7154  kg
          Gross weight
          3.781  lb
          Height
          11.3  inch
          Height
          28.8  cm
          Length
          30.7  cm
          Length
          12.1  inch
          Net weight
          0.843  kg
          Net weight
          1.858  lb
          Tare weight
          1.923  lb
          Tare weight
          0.8724  kg
          Width
          8.4  inch
          Width
          21.4  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7.3  inch
          Depth
          18.5  cm
          Height
          4.5  cm
          Height
          1.8  inch
          Weight
          0.14  kg
          Weight
          0.309  lb
          Width
          6.0  inch
          Width
          15.2  cm

