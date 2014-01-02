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Discontinued

Headband headphones

SHL3000RD/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful sound

It provides you with powerful sound and bass thanks to the 1000-mW power-handling capacity and 32-mm neodymium drivers. With the rotational soft cushioned ear shells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

with DJ monitoring style

Powerful sound

  • DJ monitor style

  • Red

Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

Adjustable ear shells and headband fit the shape of any head

A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

32 mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/01/2014

España

España

excelente

Calidad de sonido 100% y con un diseño brillante! Se adapta perfectamente y son muy comodos!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

15/09/2012

Italia

Italia

cuffie da veri intenditori !!!

ciao ! ho comprato questa mattina le cuffie Philips, già conoscevo la qualita e la garanzia dei prodotti Philips. Le cuffie non hanno deluso le attese , infatti, audio perfetto per tutti gli stili di musica !!! Le consiglio a tutti perchè valgono molto di più rispetto al prezzo in commercio ;)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

04/12/2013

España

España

Es super cómodo y a la vez estético!!!

Me encanta su funcionalidad y comodidad, también el precio es bastante atractivo. Lo recomiendo!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones

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