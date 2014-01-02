2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000RD/00
Powerful sound
It provides you with powerful sound and bass thanks to the 1000-mW power-handling capacity and 32-mm neodymium drivers. With the rotational soft cushioned ear shells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
Red
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kroket
02/01/2014
España
excelente
Calidad de sonido 100% y con un diseño brillante! Se adapta perfectamente y son muy comodos!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
nenni89
15/09/2012
Italia
cuffie da veri intenditori !!!
ciao ! ho comprato questa mattina le cuffie Philips, già conoscevo la qualita e la garanzia dei prodotti Philips. Le cuffie non hanno deluso le attese , infatti, audio perfetto per tutti gli stili di musica !!! Le consiglio a tutti perchè valgono molto di più rispetto al prezzo in commercio ;)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
Margotte
04/12/2013
España
Es super cómodo y a la vez estético!!!
Me encanta su funcionalidad y comodidad, también el precio es bastante atractivo. Lo recomiendo!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000RD Headband headphones