      More sound, less noise

      Be immersed in your music with innovative ActiveShield™ active noise cancelling technology. Pressure-relieving cushions provide long-wearing comfort and a compact foldable design is ideal for portability and easy storage.

        More sound, less noise

        powerful bass

        • 32-mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Compact folding
        32 mm neodymium speaker drivers for rich bass

        32 mm neodymium speaker drivers for rich bass

        Finely tuned 32 mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide rich bass.

        Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

        Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

        Tuned 32 mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

        Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

        Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

        Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability on the go.

        ActiveShield™ noise cancelling reduces noise by up to 97%

        ActiveShield™ noise cancelling reduces noise by up to 97%

        ActiveShield™ active noise-cancelling technology features two feed-backward microphones used for cancelling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverts the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          10 - 22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Connector
          3.5  mm

        • Power

          Music play time
          40*  hr
          Standby time
          50* hr
          Battery type
          AAA

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.161  lb
          Gross weight
          0.98  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70556 8
          Height
          21.6  cm
          Height
          8.5  inch
          Length
          20.3  cm
          Length
          8.0  inch
          Net weight
          1.157  lb
          Net weight
          0.525  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.455  kg
          Tare weight
          1.003  lb
          Width
          16.2  cm
          Width
          6.4  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5  cm
          Depth
          2.0  inch
          EAN
          69 25970 70556 1
          Gross weight
          0.282  kg
          Gross weight
          0.622  lb
          Height
          20  cm
          Height
          7.9  inch
          Net weight
          0.386  lb
          Net weight
          0.175  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.236  lb
          Tare weight
          0.107  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

