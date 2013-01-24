Home
    Stereo Headphones

    SHP2000/00
    • Superb comfort and fully adjustable Superb comfort and fully adjustable Superb comfort and fully adjustable
      -{discount-value}

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £13.28
      Find similar products

        Superb comfort and fully adjustable

        For music, PC, TV

        • 40-mm drivers/open-back
        • Over-ear

        The whole ear is covered to optimise sound quality

        The full-size ear shells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher-performance driver.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        A 2 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        Easy to adjust headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

        The easy to adjust mechanism provides a comfortable, close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

        Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

        The lightweight material used for the headband

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Frequency response
          15–22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          96  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Frequency response
          10–23,000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2  m
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          10.9  cm
          Gross weight
          0.418  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.226  kg
          Tare weight
          0.192  kg
          Width
          19.7  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 94585 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          12.76  kg
          Height
          47.4  cm
          Length
          69  cm
          Net weight
          5.424  kg
          Tare weight
          7.336  kg
          Width
          42.8  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95734 2
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          2.88  kg
          Height
          22.2  cm
          Length
          40.5  cm
          Net weight
          2.51  kg
          Tare weight
          0.37  kg
          Width
          33.3  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 95733 5
          Number of consumer packages
          6

