      Feel the bass, see the beat.

      The Philips HX1 in-ear headphones not only let you feel the bass. They let you see it. They are your music, visualised. Designed to party! Be the light and the centre of the party with your pulsing LED headphones.

      Headphones

      Feel the bass, see the beat.

      The Philips HX1 in-ear headphones not only let you feel the bass. They let you see it. They are your music, visualised. Designed to party! Be the light and the centre of the party with your pulsing LED headphones. See all benefits

      Feel the bass, see the beat.

      The Philips HX1 in-ear headphones not only let you feel the bass. They let you see it. They are your music, visualised. Designed to party! Be the light and the centre of the party with your pulsing LED headphones. See all benefits

      Headphones

      Feel the bass, see the beat.

      The Philips HX1 in-ear headphones not only let you feel the bass. They let you see it. They are your music, visualised. Designed to party! Be the light and the centre of the party with your pulsing LED headphones. See all benefits

        Feel the bass, see the beat.

        • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
        • In-ear
        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalised and perfect fit.

        The Bass Reflex Port improves bass

        The Bass Reflex Port improves bass

        The Bass Reflex Port improves bass by venting air out, improving efficiency of the system at low frequencies.

        Powerful LED syncs to every beat of your music

        Powerful LED syncs to every beat of your music

        A powerful LED syncs to every beat of your music so you can see and hear sound. For the first time ever, you can share your music visually.

        Neodymium drivers deliver deep bass and powerful sound

        Neodymium drivers deliver deep bass and powerful sound

        8.6-mm (8.3") Neodymium drivers deliver deep bass, amplifying the pulse of your music. They deliver high definition sound with a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

        Supreme durability and toughness with a robust feel

        Supreme durability and toughness with a robust feel

        These headphones are built with toughness and durability in mind, giving you a robust and indestructible look and feel.

        Up to 6 hours of powerful LED light

        Up to 6 hours of powerful LED light

        Control music visibility with the LED button

        Control music visibility easily with the LED slide switch button on the in-line battery box.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Frequency response
          10 - 22,000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Power

          Amount of batteries
          1 (built-in)
          Battery type
          Lithium Polymer
          Battery weight
          1.8  g

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes

