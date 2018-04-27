Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Feel the bass, see the beat.
The Philips HX1 in-ear headphones not only let you feel the bass. They let you see it. They are your music, visualised. Designed to party! Be the light and the centre of the party with your pulsing LED headphones.
8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The Bass Reflex Port improves bass by venting air out, improving efficiency of the system at low frequencies.
Control music visibility easily with the LED slide switch button on the in-line battery box.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
WeirdFragments
27/04/2018
Sverige
Bra LED-hörlurar, saknar bara volymkontroll & mikrofon.
Köpte precis hörlurarrna. De funkar väldigt bra med LED-ljusen samt ljudet. Däremot saknas det bara volymkontroll och mikrofon, hade det funnits så hade det varit de bästa hörlurarna jag köpt!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHX10 Hörlurar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHX10 Hörlurar