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Headphones

SHX10/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Feel the bass, see the beat.

The Philips HX1 in-ear headphones not only let you feel the bass. They let you see it. They are your music, visualised. Designed to party! Be the light and the centre of the party with your pulsing LED headphones.

See all benefits

Feel the bass, see the beat.

  • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Up to 6 hours of powerful LED light

Up to 6 hours of powerful LED light

The Bass Reflex Port improves bass

The Bass Reflex Port improves bass

The Bass Reflex Port improves bass by venting air out, improving efficiency of the system at low frequencies.

Control music visibility with the LED button

Control music visibility easily with the LED slide switch button on the in-line battery box.

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

27/04/2018

Sverige

Sverige

Bra LED-hörlurar, saknar bara volymkontroll & mikrofon.

Köpte precis hörlurarrna. De funkar väldigt bra med LED-ljusen samt ljudet. Däremot saknas det bara volymkontroll och mikrofon, hade det funnits så hade det varit de bästa hörlurarna jag köpt!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHX10 Hörlurar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHX10 Hörlurar

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