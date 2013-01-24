Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    SmartSleep

    Snoring Relief Band

    SN3710/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Quieter nights for you and your partner¹ Quieter nights for you and your partner¹ Quieter nights for you and your partner¹
      -{discount-value}

      SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band

      SN3710/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Quieter nights for you and your partner¹

      The Snoring Relief Band is the first Philips solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. The sensor is worn in a strap around your torso and delivers gentle vibrations to turn you from your back to your side. See all benefits

      SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band

      Quieter nights for you and your partner¹

      The Snoring Relief Band is the first Philips solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. The sensor is worn in a strap around your torso and delivers gentle vibrations to turn you from your back to your side. See all benefits

      Quieter nights for you and your partner¹

      The Snoring Relief Band is the first Philips solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. The sensor is worn in a strap around your torso and delivers gentle vibrations to turn you from your back to your side. See all benefits

      SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band

      Quieter nights for you and your partner¹

      The Snoring Relief Band is the first Philips solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. The sensor is worn in a strap around your torso and delivers gentle vibrations to turn you from your back to your side. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all snoring-relief-band

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SmartSleep

        SmartSleep

        Snoring Relief Band

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Quieter nights for you and your partner¹

        • 86% reported reduced snoring¹
        • Clinically proven
        • For positional back snoring
        • 30-day money back guarantee
        This solution is intended for:

        This solution is intended for:

        Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band is intended to reduce snoring disruptions for positional-dependent back snoring where snoring ceases when sleeping on your side, leading to an improved sleep experience. This product is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the mitigation and treatment of disease or conditions including POSA (Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea). If you continue to snore while on your side, or gasp and stop breathing when snoring you may have sleep apnea and should consult a physician.

        Fall asleep in a favorite position

        Fall asleep in a favorite position

        A built in 30-minute timer, allows you to fall asleep in your favorite position – back, stomach, or side - before the sensor starts detecting position movement. After 30 minutes, the sensor will begin sending vibrations to change your sleeping position from off your back, to your side.

        Vibrating technology

        Vibrating technology

        To help you ease into your new experience, the Snoring Relief Band has an adaptation phase where the number of vibrations will increase in percentage over time. After your 8th session, the sensor will vibrate every time you sleep on your back.

        How does it work?

        How does it work?

        The first Philip’s solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. Using clinically proven technology, the positional monitor detects when you’re moving onto your back and delivers adaptive vibrations that prompt you to sleep on your side – leading to quieter nights for you and your partner.¹

        Sensor data on the screen

        Sensor data on the screen

        The sensor has 3 different display screens to show you your night’s data. The Response rate screen shows how many times (in percentage) you turned from your back to your side after the sensor vibrates. The second screen shows how many hours you spent in bed. And the final screen shows how many house your spent on your back.

        Personalized improvements

        Personalized improvements

        The sensor has a self-learning algorithm that optimizes the vibration levels based on your individual reaction time (response rate). Every 5 days, the vibration will change intensity and pattern to make sure you do not become used to the device, and promotes good sleeping position1 – night over night.

        Money back guarantee

        The Philips Store offers a 30 day hassle-free return policy. If you are not fully satisfied with Philips SmartSleep product within 30 days, you may contact 1-866-309-3263 for a full refund. https://philips.com/a-w/terms-of-use.html

        Technical Specifications

        • Product Details

          Sensor Dimensions
          3.1 x 1.7 x 0.5 inches
          Sensor Weight
          1 oz
          Strap Length
          28-51 inches
          Strap Weight
          1.16 oz
          Material
          Polyester, Nylon, Spandex

        • Package contents

          Include
          Sensor, Chest strap, Charging cable, Instructions for Use

        • Cleaning

          Chest strap
          Machine washable, lay flat to air dry

        • Technical Specifications

          Charging
          Direct charge, 8 hours
          Operation
          8 sleep sessions of use between full charges
          Battery
          Lithium Polymer 3.7v

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 1. Results achieved after four weeks of use. N=99, 2019.
            • The Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band is for position-dependent back snorers where snoring ceases when sleeping on their side.