Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Quieter nights for you and your partner¹
The Snoring Relief Band is the first Philips solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. The sensor is worn in a strap around your torso and delivers gentle vibrations to turn you from your back to your side. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Quieter nights for you and your partner¹
The Snoring Relief Band is the first Philips solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. The sensor is worn in a strap around your torso and delivers gentle vibrations to turn you from your back to your side. See all benefits
Quieter nights for you and your partner¹
The Snoring Relief Band is the first Philips solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. The sensor is worn in a strap around your torso and delivers gentle vibrations to turn you from your back to your side. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Quieter nights for you and your partner¹
The Snoring Relief Band is the first Philips solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. The sensor is worn in a strap around your torso and delivers gentle vibrations to turn you from your back to your side. See all benefits
Snoring Relief Band
Philips shop price
Total:
Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band is intended to reduce snoring disruptions for positional-dependent back snoring where snoring ceases when sleeping on your side, leading to an improved sleep experience. This product is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the mitigation and treatment of disease or conditions including POSA (Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea). If you continue to snore while on your side, or gasp and stop breathing when snoring you may have sleep apnea and should consult a physician.
A built in 30-minute timer, allows you to fall asleep in your favorite position – back, stomach, or side - before the sensor starts detecting position movement. After 30 minutes, the sensor will begin sending vibrations to change your sleeping position from off your back, to your side.
To help you ease into your new experience, the Snoring Relief Band has an adaptation phase where the number of vibrations will increase in percentage over time. After your 8th session, the sensor will vibrate every time you sleep on your back.
The first Philip’s solution designed to alert you before your snoring starts. Using clinically proven technology, the positional monitor detects when you’re moving onto your back and delivers adaptive vibrations that prompt you to sleep on your side – leading to quieter nights for you and your partner.¹
The sensor has 3 different display screens to show you your night’s data. The Response rate screen shows how many times (in percentage) you turned from your back to your side after the sensor vibrates. The second screen shows how many hours you spent in bed. And the final screen shows how many house your spent on your back.
The sensor has a self-learning algorithm that optimizes the vibration levels based on your individual reaction time (response rate). Every 5 days, the vibration will change intensity and pattern to make sure you do not become used to the device, and promotes good sleeping position1 – night over night.
The Philips Store offers a 30 day hassle-free return policy. If you are not fully satisfied with Philips SmartSleep product within 30 days, you may contact 1-866-309-3263 for a full refund. https://philips.com/a-w/terms-of-use.html
Product Details
Package contents
Cleaning
Technical Specifications