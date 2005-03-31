  • 2 year warranty

    Universal remote control

    SRU160/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Flat, fun and fast Flat, fun and fast Flat, fun and fast
      -{discount-value}
      RC_DVD

      Universal remote control

      SRU160/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Flat, fun and fast

      Universal zapper, for easy TV zapping, DVD playing and AMP volume setting, regardless of brand.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Universal remote control

      Flat, fun and fast

      Universal zapper, for easy TV zapping, DVD playing and AMP volume setting, regardless of brand. See all benefits

      Flat, fun and fast

      Universal zapper, for easy TV zapping, DVD playing and AMP volume setting, regardless of brand. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Universal remote control

      Flat, fun and fast

      Universal zapper, for easy TV zapping, DVD playing and AMP volume setting, regardless of brand. See all benefits

        Flat, fun and fast

        • 2-in-1 for TV/DVD

        Ideal zapper now you can enjoy watching your DVD, so easy!

        With this zapper you can instantly control all the basic functions of your TV and DVD player/recorder. Now it's much easier and much more fun to watch a DVD or flick through your TV channels.

        Ready for use with Philips equipment

        If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.

        Surprisingly flat remote

        Replace a table full of remote controls with a fun zapper that'll operate the basic functions of your TV, DVD and receiver, regardless of the brand or model.

        Dedicated keys for moving around menus

        Dedicated keys to move easily around your equipment's menus mean simple one finger operation without having to press shift or function shift keys

        Low battery indication shows when to refresh batteries

        To promptly be aware when the batteries need to be recharged or replaced.

        Automatically searches for your equipment brand

        Getting your new remote control working is simply a case of having your remote automatically search for the most suitable code for your equipment.

        Batteries are included for unwrap-and-zap

        No extra batteries to buy, so you can use your new universal remote control straight out of the packaging!

        For questions and assistance call our URC service line

        If you have a problem or question about your universal remote control, or there's a function key on your original remote control not covered by the extensive built-in code library, call the service line for a solution. It's available seven days a week.

        URC support service via dedicated website

        Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Supported devices
          • TV
          • DVD
          TV functions
          • Programme up/down
          • Volume up/down, mute
          • Power/standby
          • 16:9
          DVD functions
          • Transport keys
          • System menu control
          • Disc menu control
          Ease of Installation
          Autosearch
          Installation steps
          2
          Language support
          GB/F/D/NL/I/E
          Languages in manual
          GB/F/E/D/NL/I/P/S/DK/N/FIN
          Number of keys
          22
          Pre-programmed for Philips
          Yes
          Regulatory Approvals
          CE Mark
          Splash-proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Battery
          Yes, CR2025 Coin cell Battery 3 V Lithium

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          12 month
          Number of batteries
          1

        • Dimensions

          Blister dimensions (WxDxH)
          141 x 249 x 15 mm
          Carton dimensions (WxDxH)
          181 x 297 x 170 mm
          Folded
          Single blister/back carton
          Materials
          Recycled PET A

        • Infrared Capabilities

          Operating distance
          7 m
          Transmitting LEDs
          1
          Universal IR code database
          Yes
          Number of brands in database
          over 600
          Carrier frequency range
          24–55 kHz
          Transmission angle
          90  degree

