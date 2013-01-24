Home
      Full function replacement

      This universal remote control is the perfect choice if you want maximum TV functionality with optimal convenience. The natural shape ensures comfortable control!

        Full function replacement

        Operates more than 1000 brands

        • TV

        The perfect TV remote with all main TV control functions

        The TV remote is particularly easy to use with large buttons for channel selection and volume. It is simply the best replacement for your broken or lost TV remote control.

        Easy setup with fast key recognition

        Fast key recognition helps to quickly and easily correct keys that are not working after installing the brand of your equipment on your remote. Just press the key for 5 seconds while pointing the remote at your device. Once the device reacts, you have fixed the key.

        Ready for use with Philips equipment

        If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.

        For questions and assistance call our URC service line

        If you have a problem or question about your universal remote control, or there's a function key on your original remote control not covered by the extensive built-in code library, call the service line for a solution. It's available seven days a week.

        URC support service via dedicated website

        Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

        Ergonomic shape enables comfortable control

        The smooth rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for natural, balanced operation. It looks great too!

        Easy to use grouped functions

        Easily grouped functions allow you to easily recognise the buttons you need to control a specific audio video device. All functions of the device are grouped together on the remote. Moreover the top part of the remote is made up of different colour parts (black, silver, aluminium etc.) as well as different key finishings (black, silver, matt, glossy etc.) to quickly identify which keys go together to control a specific audio video device.

        Batteries are included for unwrap-and-zap

        No extra batteries to buy, so you can use your new universal remote control straight out of the packaging!

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Supported devices
          TV
          TV functions
          • Programme up/down
          • Volume up/down, mute
          • Power/standby
          • Digit keys
          • AV selection, external
          • Menu Control
          • Colour/Brightness control
          • Teletext keys
          • Fast text keys
          • Previous programme
          • Sleep/timer
          • 16:9
          • Guide, info
          Teletext enhancements
          Fast text
          Installation steps
          2
          Copy key function
          Yes
          Language support
          GB/I/E/P/GR/RU/CZ/PL
          Number of keys
          37
          Pre-programmed for Philips
          Yes
          Regulatory approvals
          CE Mark
          Splash-proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Battery
          Yes, 1.5 V Battery R03/AAA

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          12 months
          Number of batteries
          2
          Battery type
          AAA

        • Infrared Capabilities

          Operating distance
          33 ft (10 m)
          Transmitting LEDs
          1
          Universal IR code database
          Yes
          Number of brands in database
          Over 1000
          Carrier frequency range
          24–55 kHz
          Transmission angle
          90  degree

        • Packaging Data

          12NC
          908210006469
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93584 5
          Height
          33  mm
          Length
          304  mm
          Width
          157  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.578  kg
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Length
          30.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.696  kg
          Tare weight
          0.882  kg
          Width
          15  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.245  kg
          Height
          30.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.116  kg
          Tare weight
          0.129  kg
          Width
          15.7  cm

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item