      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours of play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags.

      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours of play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags. See all benefits

      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours of play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags. See all benefits

        • 6 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Bluetooth®
        • Black

        Get up to 12 hours of play time with the charging case

        You get up to 3 hours of play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just put the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.

        Small earphone design.

        You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.

        6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

        The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximises passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        You control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? One press will take care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

        A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather and more.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Three sizes of ear-tip cover—for a perfectly secure fit.

        Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

        Small charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket.

        With their ultra-portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • HFP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2.7  cm
          Width
          5.3  cm
          Depth
          3.57  cm
          Weight
          0.0296  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.085  kg
          Net weight
          0.053  kg
          Tare weight
          0.032  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10046 6

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          24  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Gross weight
          2.95  kg
          Tare weight
          1.678  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10046 3
          Net weight
          1.272  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          11.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.32  kg
          Tare weight
          0.161  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10046 0
          Net weight
          0.159  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Ear caps
          3 sizes (S/M/L)
          Charging cable
          Micro USB cable

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Call on Hold
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Music play time
          3+9  hr
          Standby time
          50 hr
          Talk time
          2.5 hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Charging time
          2  hr

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

