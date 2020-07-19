I got these during black friday and i must say im really surprised how good these are. I could not find any reviews of these on the internet. So this is my time to shine by making my duty. The sound qualtiy and the amount of bas are identical to a pair of apple ipods generation 1. I dont think generation 1 and 2 have any differences but since i only own a gen 1 pair i can only speak for it. The call qualtiy is also good and there is no issues hearing someone or talking to someone on these. Ofc all "true wireless" earphones will pick up some surrounding noise since the mic is on the ear and not near your mouth. The only "negative" is the low battery cap on both the buds and the case. But thats no issue for me since i always charge between work and home. So far these have not left me dead on the train omw home yet.