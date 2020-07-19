2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAUT102BK/00
6 mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
Black
You get up to 3 hours of play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just put the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.
You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximises passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
3.8
of 5
11
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Jan F
19/07/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Uitstekende muziekweergave
Makkelijk te koppelen met apparaat dmv Bluetooth en zit comfortabel in de oren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUT102BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUT102BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
oaseel
14/01/2020
Sverige
prisvärda!
Har bra bas. ljudet är klart. bra brusreducering. Snabb uppkoppling till enheten.
Pros
bra bas. ganska bra reducering.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUT102BK Trådlösa hörlurar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUT102BK Trådlösa hörlurar
Jazzyclub
12/03/2020
Italia
OTTIMO ACQUISTO
pratiche, comode e di facile associazione con il telefono...ha una portata notevole anche da stanza a stanza avrei fatto la capacità della base di ricarica maggiore di quella attuale, ma tutto sommato penso sia stata calibrata per la ricarica completa delle cuffie e non come powerback (nel caso ti trovi fuori casa e magari non hai la possibilità di ricaricare la base diventa un problema)
Pros
comode pratiche lunga durata
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUT102BK Cuffie wireless
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUT102BK Cuffie wireless