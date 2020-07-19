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Discontinued

Wireless headphones

TAUT102BK/00

3.8
| (11) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Made for you
Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours of play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags.
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Made for you

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

Get up to 12 hours of play time with the charging case

You get up to 3 hours of play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just put the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.

Small earphone design.

You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.

6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximises passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

11

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

19/07/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Uitstekende muziekweergave

Makkelijk te koppelen met apparaat dmv Bluetooth en zit comfortabel in de oren.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUT102BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUT102BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon

14/01/2020

Sverige

Sverige

prisvärda!

Har bra bas. ljudet är klart. bra brusreducering. Snabb uppkoppling till enheten.

Pros

bra bas. ganska bra reducering.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUT102BK Trådlösa hörlurar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUT102BK Trådlösa hörlurar

12/03/2020

Italia

Italia

OTTIMO ACQUISTO

pratiche, comode e di facile associazione con il telefono...ha una portata notevole anche da stanza a stanza avrei fatto la capacità della base di ricarica maggiore di quella attuale, ma tutto sommato penso sia stata calibrata per la ricarica completa delle cuffie e non come powerback (nel caso ti trovi fuori casa e magari non hai la possibilità di ricaricare la base diventa un problema)

Pros

comode pratiche lunga durata

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUT102BK Cuffie wireless

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUT102BK Cuffie wireless

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