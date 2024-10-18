I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea

If you are not satisfied with the hair removal results of your Philips Lumea, please follow these guidelines:
Read on to find out more.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRI947/00, BRI983/00, BRI933/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?
How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?
Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?
How do I find the correct Philips Lumea light intensity for me?
At what age can I use Philips Lumea?
Why does my Philips Lumea become warm during use?
Can I use my Philips Lumea on my bikini area?
Can Philips Lumea be used by men too?
Is the flashing light of my Philips Lumea safe for my eyes?
Is Philips Lumea suitable for all skin tones and body hair colours?
How often should I use my Philips Lumea?
How do I clean my Philips Lumea?
Why do I need to remove hair before a Philips Lumea treatment?
Why is my Philips Lumea attachment missing a glass?
Why is there an air bubble on the glass of my Philips Lumea?
How do I get the intended results with Philips Lumea?